Jalane Schmidt column: Seller beware — The moral risks of hazardous statue disposal

This prompts several questions: Which community’s Black children should be consigned to live in an environment contaminated by another town’s castoff Lost Cause consolation prize and question their worth in the eyes of residents who sought to acquire it? For that matter, which white children should be exposed to a dated emblem of a false historical account that diminishes Black humanity? Who in the 21st century should inherit 20th-century Jim Crow relics that laud the defenders of a 19th-century slave society?

Evaluating the range from bad to worse applicants — there was the plantation where police had discovered a meth lab, or the two groups whose members had marched in the deadly August 2017 white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville — the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to dispatch Johnny Reb over the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west of Charlottesville to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF). Closer inspection by online sleuths, however, revealed troubling aspects about SVBF: Its interpretation appears to disproportionately lean Confederate (indeed, the truck that carried Johnny Reb away featured a Bonnie Blue Flag sticker but no Union emblems); the SVBF allows neo-Confederate groups to present their discredited versions of history at its sites; and the SVBF nearly ignores the substantial history of the U.S. Colored Troops who fought in the Shenandoah Valley. When the all-white SVBF sought Virginia General Assembly funds for its thin proposal for an African American history center, it did not consult any African Americans.