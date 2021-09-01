James Broughel column: Virginia has led the way on cutting red tape. Will the next governor?

Expanding the pilot program could help on both fronts. That said, there are ways the reforms could be improved that should be considered when any expansion happens.

About half of Virginia’s state regulations are not subject to the formal administrative rules process, leading some agencies to claim they didn’t have to create rule inventories at all. Loopholes that give agencies wide leeway to avoid oversight should be closed, and better clarity should be provided about which agencies are included in the program and which are not.

Virginia’s pilot program went about as well as one could expect, given the ongoing pandemic. For whichever candidate ends up winning the governor’s race, a priority should be keeping the state at the head of the pack when it comes to making sure regulations are smart, efficient and up to date. That means taking reforms to the next level.