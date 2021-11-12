James D. Riggle column: Young Afghan female refugees live in a new world, with a foot still in another

The futures of young Afghan women and girls, in Afghanistan and newly arrived in the U.S., are in the news lately. One Richmond-area woman, Mina Tabibi, herself a young Afghan refugee in the 1980s, spoke to a local television reporter and said she counseled worried new girls that “with an education, you can have everything. And you don’t need a husband for it.”
We’ve been here before. It’s a story of clashing cultures, the importance of education and the role of women in society.
In the fall of 1995, I taught a course in American government at George Mason University. One of the students was a young woman who arrived in Northern Virginia as a girl in the early 1980s, part of a wave of Afghan immigrants fleeing an earlier war. During the semester, she volunteered her personal history in class.
She was a good student, always prepared and an active participant in class. She fit in with her peers — jeans and T-shirts, makeup (but not much), friends with other girls. Outwardly, this Afghan-born student was an all-American girl. Her story is our history, coping with competing cultures and values, fitting in at the university, getting an education to have a shot at “everything.”
I saw the same student the following spring in 1996, crossing from a parking lot into one of the classroom buildings. She was a wearing a hijab and loose-fitting clothes. I saw her later that day, again in jeans and a T-shirt, with lipstick and a cigarette. I asked if it was her I’d seen that morning with her head covered, in different clothes. She said yes. Her parents were conservative Muslims, and even after more than a decade, they could not accept parts of American culture.
Every day on her way to the university, this largely American young woman left home dressed as a conservative Muslim student so that her parents would not be hurt, or perhaps even insist that she quit school. She stopped in a women’s restroom and changed into her uniform of jeans, a T-shirt and modest makeup. She reversed that course every day leaving school, morphing back into the observant Muslim girl.
My student was not unique, not even special in that regard. She was typical of immigrant kids growing up in American culture. Women faculty at GMU and undergraduate students told me that their students and friends behaved the same way.
It was a lesson in using “The Sociological Imagination,” as C. Wright Mills described in his 1959 book. Common knowledge helps explain the puzzle of American culture and values. Immigrant girls in the U.S. grow up with one foot in each of two worlds, acting as translators and a bridge between the old country and the new one, child-agents of cultural assimilation.
American culture is ideological, characterized by behaviors, beliefs and material objects. There is no official religion. The U.S. has no clearly defined class structure, giving rise to the belief that anyone can be or do anything. American culture has been described as “sticky,” and it is. A culture that is mainly an ideology can be acquired and displayed through clothes, music, product brands, corporate logos and idioms.
To be sure, the U.S. has become more polarized, often described now as tribal, posing harsh new challenges for immigrants and refugees via unrestrained rhetoric on unregulated social media. Yet an important characteristic of an ideological, popular culture is that it’s fluid, not bound by tradition. U.S. history is a human and sociological drama playing out again and again, a tape rewound.
Mina Tabibi aims to inspire the little Afghan girls newly arrived in the U.S. “I showed them photos of my house, my daughter, my dog,” she said.
James D. Riggle, Ph.D., is a retired research professor of public policy at George Mason University. He lives in Alexandria. Contact him at: jriggle@gmu.edu