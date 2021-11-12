James D. Riggle column: Young Afghan female refugees live in a new world, with a foot still in another

The futures of young Afghan women and girls, in Afghanistan and newly arrived in the U.S., are in the news lately. One Richmond-area woman, Mina Tabibi, herself a young Afghan refugee in the 1980s, spoke to a local television reporter and said she counseled worried new girls that “with an education, you can have everything. And you don’t need a husband for it.”

We’ve been here before. It’s a story of clashing cultures, the importance of education and the role of women in society.

In the fall of 1995, I taught a course in American government at George Mason University. One of the students was a young woman who arrived in Northern Virginia as a girl in the early 1980s, part of a wave of Afghan immigrants fleeing an earlier war. During the semester, she volunteered her personal history in class.

She was a good student, always prepared and an active participant in class. She fit in with her peers — jeans and T-shirts, makeup (but not much), friends with other girls. Outwardly, this Afghan-born student was an all-American girl. Her story is our history, coping with competing cultures and values, fitting in at the university, getting an education to have a shot at “everything.”