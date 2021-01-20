James J. Fedderman column: Fund the standards our students deserve

Imagine what would happen if the food safety standards set by the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were ignored and went unenforced by Congress. We’d be outraged. People would be exposed to obvious, dangerous and unnecessary risks, and the pushback would be enormous. Unthinkable.
So why is our General Assembly failing to take Virginia’s Standards of Quality for public schools seriously? By repeatedly failing to adopt — and fully fund — the Standards of Quality for our schools, legislators are putting students at risk just as surely as if we served them sour milk and tainted chicken parts.
To explain, the Standards of Quality, or SOQ, are the Virginia Board of Education’s accounting of what elements are required in the state’s public schools for students to receive a quality education.
The standards address everything from requirements for physical activity of students to class size ratios to the number of administrative and other staff, such as counselors or librarians. Importantly, the board proposes the minimum requirements, leaving it up to localities that choose to exceed the standards to do so, which many do.
Virginia’s Constitution gives the state Board of Education the duty of prescribing these standards, which then can only be revised by the General Assembly and are reviewed every two years.
The current Board of Education proved it understands the needs of our public schools, as it revised the standards in October 2019. These revised SOQs painstakingly were developed to meet its goals for promoting equity in education, ensuring that students meet graduation requirements, and recruiting and retaining top-quality educators.
Among other changes, the SOQs proposed additional positions for school counselors and other support roles, and a heavy emphasis on assisting schools serving high proportions of poor students.
It then sent those SOQs to the members of the 2020 General Assembly, who, in the words of the Virginia Department of Education, chose not to “provide adequate funding for the prescribed SOQs.”
This past September, the Board of Education, after seeking public input, unanimously represcribed those same SOQs and sent them again to the General Assembly. Will the 2021 legislative response be the same as it was in 2020?
It doesn’t have to be. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, have filed the School Equity and Staffing Act, which would require the legislature to codify the new standards and fully fund the SOQs. If the General Assembly passes the bill and it becomes law, it would be a monumental step forward for the commonwealth’s public school students.
Provisions of the School Equity and Staffing Act include:
- Funding for sufficient school counselors, nurses and assistant principals to ensure that there are enough to meet current needs and prevailing practice.
- Reversing funding cuts made during the recession, which still are hurting our schools and which the state now can afford to make up.
- Removing the “support cap,” which limits schools’ ability to hire enough support professionals, including social workers, nurses, and administrative and custodial staff.
- Increasing resources for students whose first language is not English and for students who attend high-poverty schools.
Our schools desperately need the aid. According to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), Virginia ranks 40th in the nation in state-funded K-12 spending per pupil. State aid, in inflation-adjusted dollars, still lags the funding provided when the Great Recession hit. More than a decade later, numerous General Assembly sessions have had the opportunity to lift our public schools up, but they have failed to fulfill their constitutional duty.
We applaud McClellan and Aird for recognizing the needs of our students and for stepping forward to address them, and we call on the members of the 2021 General Assembly to find the courage and commitment to support the School Equity and Staffing Act.
This is an opportunity to right an ongoing wrong for Virginia’s public school students. Don’t miss it.
James J. Fedderman, Ph.D., is president of the 40,000-member Virginia Education Association. Contact him at: JFedderman@veanea.org