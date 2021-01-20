James J. Fedderman column: Fund the standards our students deserve

Imagine what would happen if the food safety standards set by the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were ignored and went unenforced by Congress. We’d be outraged. People would be exposed to obvious, dangerous and unnecessary risks, and the pushback would be enormous. Unthinkable.

So why is our General Assembly failing to take Virginia’s Standards of Quality for public schools seriously? By repeatedly failing to adopt — and fully fund — the Standards of Quality for our schools, legislators are putting students at risk just as surely as if we served them sour milk and tainted chicken parts.

To explain, the Standards of Quality, or SOQ, are the Virginia Board of Education’s accounting of what elements are required in the state’s public schools for students to receive a quality education.

The standards address everything from requirements for physical activity of students to class size ratios to the number of administrative and other staff, such as counselors or librarians. Importantly, the board proposes the minimum requirements, leaving it up to localities that choose to exceed the standards to do so, which many do.