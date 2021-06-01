James S. "Jim" Gilmore III column: The kidnapping of Raman Pratasevich

There has been speculation that the West should not push the Belarusian dictator into the arms of Putin by taking strong action against that government. It’s far too late for that because Lukashenko is a Putin toady. The people of Belarus are being used as hostages just as much as the passengers of that hijacked flight were.

The people of the West must stand for something now and call a halt to the rise of these repeated violations of international law. This act of air piracy is a violation of the spirit and intent of the Hague Hijacking Convention, of which Belarus is a signatory.

When I was U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, I initiated a partnership with Belarus to stop and prosecute human trafficking. There is no way such a project should go forward with a nation like Belarus that is in disregard of all laws of decent democratic societies. By this act, Belarus has turned away from any cooperation with decent societies adhering to the principles of the OSCE.

Biden needs to do more. Lukashenko’s conduct should not go unpunished.