James S. "Jim" Gilmore III column: Time to reinstate the car tax cut

At that time my administration advanced the car-tax cut to 70% off, with plans to do a complete phaseout and abolition over the next several years. That phaseout of the car tax never happened after my term in office was over.

The people of Virginia enthusiastically embraced the car-tax cut in 1997, and the General Assembly agreed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in 1998 to begin the phaseout process. Even now, after 23 years, I am approached almost every day by random citizens who thank me for that partial tax relief that continues today.

Unfortunately, big government spenders in 2002, including liberal Republicans, hated the car tax relief. As soon as Gov. Mark Warner came into office, he broke his pledge to continue the car-tax cut and combined with liberal members of the General Assembly to cap the car-tax cut to a specific amount.

The argument at the time was that we were in recession and could not continue the phaseout. The recession passed, taxes were raised and the budget of Virginia dramatically increased. Even now, Northam claims to have a giant surplus this year. Nevertheless, the cap on the car-tax cut stays in place.