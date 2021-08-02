James S. "Jim" Gilmore III column: Time to reinstate the car tax cut

Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly back into special session on Monday to allocate spending on a torrent of federal money coming to Virginia through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
The so-called “rescue plan’’ is the first piece of the president’s proposal to spend more than $7 trillion on domestic projects and welfare benefits in several successive phases and several congressional spending bills.
The first spending piece of the Biden “rescue” program amounts to $1.9 trillion nationwide and was sold as a recovery program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This enormous spending plan was passed this past March, entirely by the Democratic majorities in Congress, with the votes of both of Virginia’s Democratic senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and all of the Democratic members of the House of Representatives from Virginia.
Virginia is getting $4.3 billion from this federal spending. Needless to say, this is not free money. This federal money is your money, paid to the federal government in your annual tax payment to the IRS. This is your money, and that is why the spending decision is put to our Virginia state legislature.
I have a modest proposal: We should use this windfall to restart the car-tax cut in Virginia, which was enacted in 1998, and then stalled in 2002 after I departed the governor’s office.
At that time my administration advanced the car-tax cut to 70% off, with plans to do a complete phaseout and abolition over the next several years. That phaseout of the car tax never happened after my term in office was over.
The people of Virginia enthusiastically embraced the car-tax cut in 1997, and the General Assembly agreed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in 1998 to begin the phaseout process. Even now, after 23 years, I am approached almost every day by random citizens who thank me for that partial tax relief that continues today.
Unfortunately, big government spenders in 2002, including liberal Republicans, hated the car tax relief. As soon as Gov. Mark Warner came into office, he broke his pledge to continue the car-tax cut and combined with liberal members of the General Assembly to cap the car-tax cut to a specific amount.
The argument at the time was that we were in recession and could not continue the phaseout. The recession passed, taxes were raised and the budget of Virginia dramatically increased. Even now, Northam claims to have a giant surplus this year. Nevertheless, the cap on the car-tax cut stays in place.
The effect of capping the rebate is a gradual step-up of the tax every year as fewer dollars are available to fund the tax cut for citizens. This quiet tax increase is gradual in the hope that no one will notice. Car-tax bills now reflect a rebate of less than 50%, and the tax is floating up each year. The car tax should have been completely gone many years ago. No wonder average taxpayers feel betrayed. We were betrayed.
With this torrent of federal money now coming into Virginia, it is time to allocate all, or at least part, of that money to get the car-tax cut program back on track. Since Warner stopped the tax cut in 2002, not one additional penny has been allocated to the car-tax cut, and the promise made to phase the car tax out completely. It now is time to return some or all of this money to the taxpayers through restoring the car-tax cut.
So far there has been no public budget proposed by the Northam administration for the allocation of this federal money or the supposed state surplus.
Also, more broadband access is under consideration. Affordable housing also is on the agenda. Frankly, all of these projects are included in the declared intentions of the Democratic majority in Congress to enact the rest of Biden’s massive spending programs. Do the federal and Virginia governments have to fund the same big government projects over and over?
In the face of this massive federal and state spending program, restarting the car-tax phaseout is a modest proposal on behalf of the Virginia taxpayer.
The theme of my gubernatorial administration was “A Time for All Virginians.” The car-tax cut benefited Virginians who needed tax relief to travel to and from work and take care of their families.
It’s time now to include all Virginians in the appropriation of all of this federal spending to be allocated in the General Assembly’s special session.
The best way to do this is to get the car-tax cut back on track and return some of this government spending to the taxpayer who gave the government the money in the first place.
James S. “Jim” Gilmore III served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, Austria, from 2019 until earlier this year. He served as governor of Virginia from 1998 to 2002 and lives in Henrico County.
