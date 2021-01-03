James Socas column: Fund higher education

More than 200 years ago, Thomas Jefferson had budget problems. On Jan. 25, 1819, the Virginia General Assembly voted to make his vision of a state university a reality but failed to provide adequate funding.

Jefferson observed that, “We shall fall miserably short in the execution of the large plan displayed to the world, with the short funds proposed for its execution.” He complained the legislature was “higgling without the heart” to spend money at the expense of his beloved Virginia. “All the States but our own are sensible that knowledge is power.”

In the end, Virginia did find a way not only to fund “Mr. Jefferson’s University” but also establish a highly ranked higher education system that today includes 23 community colleges and 16 public colleges and universities. But the “higgling” over funding continues.

Virginia is one of the wealthier states, ranking 11th in median household income, but sits near the bottom in state support of higher education. The most recent State Higher Education Finance report, for fiscal year 2019, showed that with more than 300,000 full-time equivalent students in state-funded colleges and universities, Virginia provided $5,805 per student, a figure lower than it was 10 years before.