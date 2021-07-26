James Stavridis column: Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

That is because the U.S. military maintains an important base at the eastern end of the 800-mile-long island, Guantanamo Bay. It has, of course, been infamous since the Sept. 11 attacks as the detention center for hundreds of captured enemy fighters in the global war on terrorism.

But for far longer it has been a vital strategic location for military logistics, communications nodes, disaster-relief supplies, and as a possible location for thousands of migrants if either Cuba or Haiti were to have another boatlift.

Naturally, I spent significant amounts of time poring over the intelligence concerning the regime in Havana. It was harsh, corrupt and unyielding in its dominance over the Cuban people.

The Castro brothers, Fidel and Raul, also were interested in exporting communism, and — with the financial support of Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez’s petrodollars — sought to undermine other democracies in the region.

Each time I traveled to Guantanamo Bay, I studied the problems of the nation, speaking with defectors and coordinating with the State Department (which had a significant diplomatic presence in Havana even though there was no U.S. embassy).