James Toscano column: Performance should be a prerequisite for college funds

An article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last month focused on a new report from the left-of-center think tank, Education Reform Now, which pointed out that some of Virginia’s wealthiest universities, like the College of William & Mary, are the most unfriendly to students of Virginia families with the least means.

These colleges — whose doors are mostly shut to low-income students — will gladly ask Virginians to open their wallets wide to pay their costs, while those who predominantly serve Virginia’s most financially strapped students get shorted. For example, as the report notes, William & Mary receives $8,464 in state appropriations per student, while Tidewater Community College receives only $3,677.

The group advocates an equity-minded approach that would reward schools enrolling low-income and underrepresented minority students.

There’s an old scripture that says, “Where your treasure is, your heart will be also.” So, if Virginia’s higher education heart is not in equity, where is it?