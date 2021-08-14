James Toscano column: Performance should be a prerequisite for college funds

An article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last month focused on a new report from the left-of-center think tank, Education Reform Now, which pointed out that some of Virginia’s wealthiest universities, like the College of William & Mary, are the most unfriendly to students of Virginia families with the least means.
These colleges — whose doors are mostly shut to low-income students — will gladly ask Virginians to open their wallets wide to pay their costs, while those who predominantly serve Virginia’s most financially strapped students get shorted. For example, as the report notes, William & Mary receives $8,464 in state appropriations per student, while Tidewater Community College receives only $3,677.
The group advocates an equity-minded approach that would reward schools enrolling low-income and underrepresented minority students.
There’s an old scripture that says, “Where your treasure is, your heart will be also.” So, if Virginia’s higher education heart is not in equity, where is it?
Virginia’s approach to funding colleges and universities could be described as “just trust us.” The legislature doles out billions of dollars to colleges and universities on the front end, expecting little — if anything — in return.
See, colleges and universities in Virginia are predominantly funded through an enrollment-based allocation, known as “base adequacy.” The formula is complicated, but here’s what’s important to know: Schools are rewarded for their ability to attract students and pay higher faculty salaries.
Virginia, sadly, is a national laggard when it comes to accountability-based funding — the idea that taxpayer dollars ought to be earned in service of a desired outcome.
In 33 states, higher education funding for colleges and universities is, to some extent, tied to metrics that make clear a school’s success in bringing about positive outcomes for their students, referred to as performance- or outcomes-based funding. Virginia universities, which eat up the bulk of state funds for higher education, are not currently funded at all based on performance — whereas community colleges are somewhat.
In many of these states, funding is not based on a school’s enrollment, but rather its ability to graduate students or prepare them for jobs, and — yes, in some cases — promoting greater equity and social mobility.
Florida’s state university system, the subject of a national study I’m conducting, funds universities based on their success in areas such as degree attainment, postgraduate wages and affordability.
Properly motivated, Florida universities have delivered the goods.
Not only are Florida university students paying 60% ($8,850) less for their education, they are taking on less debt, graduating at higher rates and earning 15% more after graduation than before.
Florida education leaders credit this funding model with propelling them to top state for higher education in the nation. Virginia, notably, doesn’t graze the Top 10.
“The quality of the education is better because we’re measuring results. We’re measuring outcomes instead of measuring how many students we have,” Tom Kuntz, former chair of the board that oversees the Florida system, told me in a recent interview.
Florida’s accountability model stands in stark contrast to the “just trust us” bargain between Virginia’s colleges and lawmakers.
There are a few promising exceptions to this, however. Under the New Economy Workforce Credential Grant Program, which has been lauded in these pages, funding is only issued to community colleges once their students successfully complete courses and earn industry credentials. This program, excitingly, has proven to bump wages by 31%.
Two years ago, Virginia tied affordability to additional state funding, offering a pool of $52.5 million to schools that froze tuition. And it worked. All schools took the deal, the first statewide tuition freeze in 20 years.
But Virginia’s accountability-based experiments don’t go nearly far enough. One year after the tuition freeze, the General Assembly abandoned the policy. And even the successful workforce grant program, at $27 million, is a measly slice of the overall state higher education budget.
The General Assembly already has asked the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to study these issues.
But it will be up to the next governor to decide whether the study packs any punch.
When it comes to leveraging roughly $5 billion for colleges and universities over the next biennium, a more accountability-based approach can ensure taxpayer dollars are tied to clear and positive results for all Virginians.
James Toscano lives in Virginia Beach and is president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust. Contact him at: james@pcapt.org