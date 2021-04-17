James W. “Will” Morefield column: Reclaiming economic prosperity for coalfield communities

Appalachia and other coalfield communities have powered our nation for more than a century, and were proud to do so — though they made great sacrifices along the way.
Coming from a family of coal miners in Southwest Virginia, I have witnessed these sacrifices firsthand. My grandfather passed away from black lung disease, an affliction miners know all too well and which now tragically is on the rise.
Businesses have been shuttering for decades across the district I represent in the Virginia House of Delegates. The counties — Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland and part of Russell — are among those ranked by the Appalachian Regional Commission as highly dependent on the coal industry.
Buchanan County is considered the sixth most coal-dependent county in all of Appalachia. As coal mining has declined, our communities are immensely suffering, seeing increasing levels of poverty and unemployment, and decreasing life expectancies and tax revenue.
Our area now has abandoned coal mining surface operations with flat property that could be utilized to diversify our economy. These sites are optimal for solar development and other projects that require large tracts of flat acreage, which in Southwest Virginia otherwise would be nonexistent without coal mining.
Most data center companies and other high-tech industries require renewable energy as part of their energy portfolios. This past General Assembly session, we successfully passed my legislation, House Bill 2273, which will provide incentives for data centers to locate in economically distressed areas in Virginia.
Large solar farms would be an attraction for data centers to the coalfields. We just announced a 60-to-75-megawatt solar farm that will be constructed on a reclaimed coal mining surface operation in Buchanan County. We are hopeful this will help attract data centers and other high-tech companies to the region.
Every American has benefited from our region’s sacrifice. While we are proud of the sacrifices we’ve made and our energy-producing heritage, it is far past time for our country to step up and help coal-impacted communities emerge from poverty.
Our people deserve jobs, safe roads, clean water and a good education — as all people do. We have the skills, knowledge and grit to diversify our economy, but we need the resources and support to make this transition and recover from the damage that’s already been done.
So what can our country do for us? A bipartisan coalition in Congress has reintroduced the RECLAIM Act (House Resolution 1733) and the Abandoned Mine Land Program Reauthorization (House Resolution 1734).
The RECLAIM Act would invest $1 billion over five years in reclamation projects in 20 coal-producing states, turning abandoned mine lands into economic hubs and putting thousands of people to work.
In Southwest Virginia, we’ve seen mine reclamation and economic development projects funded through a series of federal allocations over the past four years. These funds have turned old coal sites into recreational trails, greenhouses, tourist attractions and cultural centers.
This has included a project to utilize hemp as a tool to remediate acid mine drainage, as well as an expansion of the Real McCoy Cabins, an all-terrain vehicle tourist destination in Tazewell County.
Through the RECLAIM Act’s investments, we can build on these project successes to create even more jobs and resilient economic development. In 2015, the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission, which covers the coalfield counties in my district, passed a resolution to support the RECLAIM Act, as did several other Southwest Virginia and Appalachian localities.
The bill would accelerate expenditure of existing funds, including $36 million for Virginia, to coal communities, which need the boost now more than ever, as our communities struggle from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just imagine what great ideas are out there that we could turn into realities for people with that kind of investment.
But to make these ideas a reality, we also have to reauthorize the Abandoned Mine Land Fund, which currently is set to expire in September.
Without this reauthorization, not only will we miss out on the opportunity presented by the RECLAIM Act, but emergency reclamation funds also will cease to exist. The fund must be extended in order to ensure that funding remains for the reclamation of our most problematic mining hazards.
While these bills alone won’t be enough to overcome the many challenges our region faces, the RECLAIM Act and reauthorization of the Abandoned Mine Land Fund are an important start. I urge our congressional leaders to prioritize the passage of these crucial bills.
James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, represents the 3rd District in the House of Delegates. Contact him at: deljmorefield@house.virginia.gov