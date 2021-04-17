James W. “Will” Morefield column: Reclaiming economic prosperity for coalfield communities

Appalachia and other coalfield communities have powered our nation for more than a century, and were proud to do so — though they made great sacrifices along the way.

Coming from a family of coal miners in Southwest Virginia, I have witnessed these sacrifices firsthand. My grandfather passed away from black lung disease, an affliction miners know all too well and which now tragically is on the rise.

Businesses have been shuttering for decades across the district I represent in the Virginia House of Delegates. The counties — Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland and part of Russell — are among those ranked by the Appalachian Regional Commission as highly dependent on the coal industry.

Buchanan County is considered the sixth most coal-dependent county in all of Appalachia. As coal mining has declined, our communities are immensely suffering, seeing increasing levels of poverty and unemployment, and decreasing life expectancies and tax revenue.

Our area now has abandoned coal mining surface operations with flat property that could be utilized to diversify our economy. These sites are optimal for solar development and other projects that require large tracts of flat acreage, which in Southwest Virginia otherwise would be nonexistent without coal mining.