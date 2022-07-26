James Witte and Marissa Kiss column: Immigrant athletes can become agents of change

By James Witte and Marissa Kiss

After Juan Soto reportedly turned down the Washington Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million offer to keep him with the team, trade rumors have been swirling. Naysayers say trading Soto makes no sense from a baseball or business perspective.

In our view, the Nats should do everything in their power to keep Soto for another reason. His tenure in Washington represents a unique opportunity to demonstrate how immigrant athletes bring a community together.

Soto, a dynamic 23-year-old born in the Dominican Republic, was a key part of the Nats’ 2019 World Series championship team. In 2020, he was Major League Baseball’s batting champion. In 2021 and 2022, he was named to the All-Star squad and, in 2022, he also won the annual Home Run Derby.

But Soto stands out for reasons beyond his on-the-field accomplishments. Like other foreign-born athletes playing high-profile sports in the United States, he’s come to embody the worth of diversity. It helps bring communities together by fostering a greater understanding and inclusion of immigrants generally, as well as championing the success of other Dominican athletes.

As someone who understands the challenges and obstacles Dominican athletes endure, Soto donated his $200,000 earnings from the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to other players from his country to help them pursue their goals. This year, he has earned a much larger prize.

Soto makes his contributions on the baseball diamond, but other Dominicans and Latinos perform essential jobs in the service sector, in the transportation and material moving industry, and still others in management, business, science and the arts.

In other professional sports as well, foreign-born athletes stand out across the country. In the National Basketball Association, for example, it is Slovenian Luka Dončić in Dallas, Serbian Nikola Jokić in Denver and Greek-Nigerian Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Foreign-born athletes dominate the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.

Collectively, they are human faces of the immigrant experience in the U.S. This long has been a mutually beneficial relationship.

In the District of Columbia and in other cities, millions of fans from a wide range of economic, political, social and cultural backgrounds rally around athletes such as Soto. Their support translates to billions of dollars of yearly revenue.

But these athletes also generate a sense of community. Fan bases are built by connecting with individual players, and this is of great value to the teams. They and their leagues should highlight the stories and contributions of immigrant athletes, and how diversity on the field is mirrored in the diversity of their fans.

Similar to years past, the players who took the field at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game not only represented the best of baseball, but also the diversity of individuals living in the U.S. On the American League side, 50% of the players were foreign-born; on the National League team, it was 23%.

Notably, due to a new clause in the league’s collective bargaining agreement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made an announcement honoring and selecting both Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. As Manfred stated, “Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence ... Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Immigrant athletes have the potential to become agents of change, illustrating the value of diversity and teamwork in their respective sports. Teams and leagues would be well served to reach out to community leaders and offer to bring this message to the U.S. cities the players and franchises now call home. Soto presents this kind of opportunity for the Nats.

In an era when some professional athletes and teams are seeking to manage tarnished reputations and images, public outreach campaigns seeking to show the benefits of diversity and inclusion — as compared to the costs of divisiveness and polarization — would truly give back to the community. It’s a winning formula for everybody.