Jamie Cox column: Big problems for independent contractors, small businesses

At Harris Financial, we build long-term relationships with clients based on understanding, transparency and a shared commitment to their financial independence.
It has enabled me to work as a valued adviser to my clients, as well as a small-business owner and responsible employer.
But sadly, the very independence of our company is now at stake thanks to a push in Congress to pass legislation, including the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (S-420 or H.R. 842) and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act (S-490 or H.R. 1458) that would undermine my business model by making it harder to be classified as an independent contractor. If our leaders in Congress think this is a good idea, they need to think again.
I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for withholding his support for the PRO Act and I’m urging our Virginia leaders to do the same for this concerning bill.
Clearly, independent financial professionals are not the only people worried about the PRO Act’s impact on independent contractors: According to a June Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce survey, 69% of voters voiced concerns over the impact the bill would have on folks like me.
My company works under the umbrella of LPL Financial, the leading partner to independent financial advisers across the country. LPL enables advisers in their delivery of advice and provide the platform to be able to create and grow highly profitable businesses.
By providing more than 18,000 financial professionals and approximately 800 financial institutions with an integrated platform of proprietary technology, brokerage and advisory platforms and services, LPL gives independent financial professionals like me access to the services and tools necessary to meet our clients’ needs while allowing us to put our clients first.
Practically speaking, this means that the vast majority of these financial professionals and businesses — including Harris Financial — work as independent contractors, not as direct employees of LPL.
We do so by choice — financial professionals like me have the freedom to choose from many affiliation models, and for my company (and many, many others), the independent contractor model works best.
We like being small-business owners in our own right. We choose to be independent contractor professionals, rather than employees of LPL or another firm, because it gives us the ability to focus on establishing and growing our own small businesses. We can focus exclusively on our specific clients and employees, and build equity in a lasting business for generations.
But, under the PRO Act and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act, this model — and my business — could be threatened. Both bills seek to impose a policy that was adopted in California and Massachusetts on the rest of the country.
The policy redefines the metrics used to decide whether someone qualifies as a regular employee or an independent contractor under federal law. The precedent set by these bills could make it significantly harder to qualify as an independent contractor, and that could imperil my business model, despite the fact that I and many others like me chose to become independent contractors precisely because we wanted to be more entrepreneurial and have more freedom.
If passed, I believe the PRO Act and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act will have negative consequences for everyone involved. It will result in confusion and uncertainty for small-business owners, our employees, all of the families who depend on our company, and our clients who rely on our expertise to meet their financial goals and have peace of mind.
I implore Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and other members of Congress to listen to these concerns. While there are plenty of other reasons not to support the PRO Act and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act, these bills intend to make changes to how independent contractor status is determined. These pieces of legislation are a threat not only to my small business, but ultimately dangerous for our economy.
With a critical Senate hearing on the PRO Act coming up on Thursday, I urge Warner to continue to withhold his support from this legislation. I also urge Kaine — who serves on the committee holding the hearing — to really listen to those of us with concerns about the PRO Act and reconsider his support — for the sake of my business and countless others across the commonwealth.
Jamie Cox serves as the managing partner of the Harris Financial Group, with locations in Richmond and Roanoke. Contact him at: James.cox@lpl.com