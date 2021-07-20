Jamie Cox column: Big problems for independent contractors, small businesses

The policy redefines the metrics used to decide whether someone qualifies as a regular employee or an independent contractor under federal law. The precedent set by these bills could make it significantly harder to qualify as an independent contractor, and that could imperil my business model, despite the fact that I and many others like me chose to become independent contractors precisely because we wanted to be more entrepreneurial and have more freedom.

If passed, I believe the PRO Act and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act will have negative consequences for everyone involved. It will result in confusion and uncertainty for small-business owners, our employees, all of the families who depend on our company, and our clients who rely on our expertise to meet their financial goals and have peace of mind.

I implore Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and other members of Congress to listen to these concerns. While there are plenty of other reasons not to support the PRO Act and the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act, these bills intend to make changes to how independent contractor status is determined. These pieces of legislation are a threat not only to my small business, but ultimately dangerous for our economy.

With a critical Senate hearing on the PRO Act coming up on Thursday, I urge Warner to continue to withhold his support from this legislation. I also urge Kaine — who serves on the committee holding the hearing — to really listen to those of us with concerns about the PRO Act and reconsider his support — for the sake of my business and countless others across the commonwealth.