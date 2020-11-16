Jane S. Bray column: Dr. Jill Biden — next first lady and educator

This does not include the pre-existing difficulties all schools faced and continue to face with meeting technology needs for all students. According to USAFacts, 4.4 million households with children don’t have consistent access to computers for online learning during this pandemic. Layered on top of these educational hardships are the many parents, caregivers and guardians who suddenly were thrust into the role of home schooling their children.

Higher education institutions — both four-year institutions and community colleges — were not immune to these difficulties. They, too, scrambled to ensure that their students had the access to the internet and also had the technological equipment needed to continue their classes.

It is indisputable that students from all levels of education, geographic areas, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds and learning attributes gravely have been impacted in their education. It is not yet known if they will fall behind in their learning development, or perhaps even leave school, and what exactly will be needed to assist schools in the future.

Research has yet to determine the effects these disruptions and difficulties caused. Legitimate longitudinal research is many years or decades away. This is the reason it is so very important to have Dr. Biden in the White House right now.