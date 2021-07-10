Jane S. Bray column: Education now: It was best of times, it was the worst of times

Further, there are issues pertaining to our students. Mental health issues were rampant before COVID-19, but after COVID-19, they will be even more acute. Additional school counselors will be needed in our schools now more than ever.

Moving forward, the education of our children fortunately has gained a new collaborator resulting from the pandemic. Parents and caregivers have become acutely aware of the significance — and more importantly, the difficulty — of schooling for children. Parents and caregivers have witnessed the struggles and the daily lessons through the pandemic. Many have been privileged to see innovative teachers clear technological teaching hurdles to support their children. They understood the triumphs along with the disappointments of teaching during the pandemic while participating in the teaching process. Parents and caregivers are a large and hopefully engaged force that is able to support education moving forward. The education of our students will greatly benefit if schools capitalize on this support from parents and caregivers.

It indeed is the best of times and the worst of times for education. But educating our children clearly has been elevated to a new level of importance for all. We cannot let this be the worst of times, but instead, we must strive to make these the best of times as we move forward in the postpandemic months ahead.