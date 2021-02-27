Jane S. Bray column: How the pandemic might change schools forever

You might recall that prior to the pandemic, the nation was experiencing a severe teacher shortage. The pandemic severely has exacerbated that shortage. The pandemic also has resulted in unemployment rates that reached some of their highest levels since the Great Depression.

Schools have the great potential to now engage individuals who currently are unemployed with efforts to entice them into the classroom. For example, there are teacher and support staff programs that could prepare individuals for positions working in schools and in the private business education sector as well.

These various programs could meet the needs of unemployed individuals with high school diplomas to those who have college degrees.

Admittedly, positions working in schools with children might not be a good fit for everyone. However, it would be a tremendous gain for schools to attract more individuals to their workforce and clearly, this would be an opportunity for some who currently are unemployed to get back into the workforce.

Finally, respect for schools and teachers sorely has been lacking in our nation. During the pandemic, schooling for our children has been far from an easy experience for all who are involved, especially parents and caregivers.