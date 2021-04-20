Ja'Neese Jefferson column: Young people can't afford to stay on the political sidelines

I do this work because young people, especially young people of color, have a profound stake in the political decisions that are being made right now.

The policies that our elected leaders enact today will determine the world that my generation inherits. We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines; we have to get politically engaged and demand the future we want to see, not just on Election Day, but every day.

When I’m teaching students about the political process, I emphasize that while many people focus on presidential races, it’s at the local and state level that lawmakers have the most power to impact your day-to-day life.

As HBCU students, we know that funding for higher education institutions not always is equitable. If someone relies on financial aid to go to college, it matters if the state is considering whether to cut funding for education.

If someone’s family is struggling to afford health insurance, they need to know if the state has expanded Medicaid to make them eligible for coverage.

Too often young people feel that it’s not worth getting engaged with politics because politicians are out of touch with their needs — but nothing will change unless we make those needs known, and exercise our power as voters and activists.