Ja'Neese Jefferson column: Young people can't afford to stay on the political sidelines

From a young age, I was interested in politics and how power works in our society. Growing up with a mom who is active in local politics helped instill in me the importance of voting and being civically engaged.
But it wasn’t until after the murder of Trayvon Martin nine years ago and the eventual acquittal of George Zimmerman that I, then a 12-year-old Black girl in a predominantly white community in Virginia, truly began to see how the elected leaders we entrusted with power over our lives were failing to safeguard our interests as Black people.
This moment fueled my commitment to fighting racism and oppression in our judicial and political systems. I wanted to help restore justice for all people regardless of the color of their skin and address the racist injustices that I was seeing every day.
These early formative experiences continue to inspire me in my work, most recently as the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus’ (VLBC) intern for the 2021 session and a Democracy Fellow with the Campus Vote Project (CVP).
In these roles, I have worked with students across Virginia State University, the HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) I attend, to help them exercise their right to vote through organizing voter drives, and help them stay informed about what is going on in the world of politics and government so that they can make their voices heard.
I do this work because young people, especially young people of color, have a profound stake in the political decisions that are being made right now.
The policies that our elected leaders enact today will determine the world that my generation inherits. We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines; we have to get politically engaged and demand the future we want to see, not just on Election Day, but every day.
When I’m teaching students about the political process, I emphasize that while many people focus on presidential races, it’s at the local and state level that lawmakers have the most power to impact your day-to-day life.
As HBCU students, we know that funding for higher education institutions not always is equitable. If someone relies on financial aid to go to college, it matters if the state is considering whether to cut funding for education.
If someone’s family is struggling to afford health insurance, they need to know if the state has expanded Medicaid to make them eligible for coverage.
Too often young people feel that it’s not worth getting engaged with politics because politicians are out of touch with their needs — but nothing will change unless we make those needs known, and exercise our power as voters and activists.
It’s true that lawmakers don’t always make it easy for us to vote. Across the country, legislators continue to push voter suppression bills with strict ID requirements and other barriers that disproportionately impact young people and people of color. But in Virginia, our state just enacted its own Voting Rights Act; we’ve also seen other policies popular with young people recently take effect, including police reforms and discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.
All of this only is possible because in our recent elections, specifically the off-year elections for the General Assembly, Virginia voters organized and turned out to demand change, and they elected more representatives who share our values and also believe in the right to vote for all people.
My experience as an intern with the VLBC and as a CVP fellow have shown me more clearly than ever the importance of having the voices of Black people, including Black youth, in the halls of power.
After college I plan to become an attorney and continue my work to advance racial justice in the legal system, but the responsibility to end racist oppression in our communities falls on all of us.
Politics impacts our lives whether we are paying attention or not. If we want to make a change, no one else is going to do it for us. I urge students like myself to get involved with civic engagement efforts on their college campuses and in their communities — our future depends on it.
Ja’Neese Jefferson is a senior at Virginia State University and a fellow with the Campus Vote Project. Contact her at: janeese.b.jefferson@gmail.com