Janice Hall Nuckolls column: Lee Circle: A Monument Avenue resident's perspective

It has been a month since the state put a fence up around the property in preparation for the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.

Since the fence went up, there has been improved safety in the area. Since the circle is closed off, nobody can claim it as a place to air grievances against one group or another right now, nor claim to have any superior right to occupancy and use of this contested public land.

There has been less ancillary criminal activity near the circle, and fewer violent physical and verbal confrontations. Prior to the fence installation, my neighbors had a bullet go through their door and lodge in a wall.

A car parked in front of my house had a bullet shot into it. I have been harassed, grabbed and followed to my home. My husband has confronted armed men with assault rifles on our property.

People regularly use our yard and parking area as a bathroom. We now have four security cameras around the perimeter of our house.

A significant safety issue with the circle being a rallying space is that it is right in the middle of a very dense residential neighborhood. It is a traffic intersection, a traffic circle.