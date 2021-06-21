Jay Ambrose column: The unacknowledged war with Russia

Described as the “largest and most sophisticated (cyber)attack the world has ever seen,” its full effects might not be known for years of insecurity, but that will not lessen them.

Former President Donald Trump was pretty much missing in action, but, as his successor, Biden instituted Russian economic sanctions while also, by way of conciliation, announcing “now is the time to de-escalate.”

Putin instead kept hugging ransomware in which hackers take such computerized information as contracts, all kinds of records, legal statements, procedural guidelines, product details and personnel data and render it indecipherable.

An organization thereby is reduced to helplessness until it sends money getting the crooks to retranslate computerized gibberish into the understandable. Not just businesses, but schools, health facilities and all kinds of vital institutions can be affected. The hits happen at a rate of seven an hour, the annual costs are in the billions and millions of Americans are affected.

Putin says Russia is not in control of any malware terrorists apparently capable of the gradual dismantling of America, but that would be a disgrace to his totalitarianism if true and it is not true, according to American intelligence.