Jay Brown column: Our communities are better with refugees

On June 20, countries across the globe will commemorate the 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day.
This is a day to celebrate the beauty, diversity and richness that refugees add to our communities while recognizing the urgent challenges refugees face every day. It is a day for hospitality, compassion and empathy. It is a day for action.
Right now, the United Nations estimates that more than 80 million individuals worldwide have been displaced from their homes — not by choice, but by persecution, violence and denial of basic human rights.
Of these people, 30 million to 34 million are children under the age of 18, sometimes traveling with parents or guardians, but often alone.
Refugees arrive in the United States with very little, having left their homes, possessions, livelihoods and even their families. They have lived for months — or, more likely, years — in a state of limbo waiting for resettlement.
Less than 1% of the world’s displaced people are resettled each year and less than 2% of that number are allowed entry into the United States. In 2020, the U.S. resettled fewer than 15,000 individuals — the lowest number in the program’s 40-year history.
Upon arrival, resettlement organizations, like Commonwealth Catholic Charities, provide support to refugees, helping them find and set up a home, learn English, understand local culture, enroll their children in school, prepare for employment, obtain a driver’s license and set them on a path toward self-sufficiency.
Piece by piece, these individuals rebuild everything. And as they rebuild, their customs, traditions and very lives weave into the fabric of our communities.
After facing so much upheaval and uncertainty, refugees are eager to put down roots in their new communities. As they enter the school system and workforce, they infuse workplaces and classrooms with fresh perspectives and experiences.
Many refugees also invest in their new communities by creating new businesses. In fact, the rate of entrepreneurship, and thus job creation, among refugees is higher than that of both U.S.-born individuals and other immigrants.
Reports from the New American Economy Research Fund show that refugee entrepreneurship generated $4.6 billion in business income across the U.S. in 2015.
Similarly, a 2019 report by The Commonwealth Institute shows that since 2007, the number of immigrant owners of incorporated businesses in Virginia has increased by 51%, while the number of U.S.-born business owners actually has decreased by 4%.
This past month, the Biden administration announced that 62,500 refugees are allowed to enter the country this year — an increase from 15,000. With the pandemic restrictions on international travel also lifting, there soon will be a surge of refugee arrivals in Virginia.
As our community anticipates these arrivals, there are a variety of ways to be welcoming, whether through financial support, through volunteering and mentoring, preparing rental homes for occupancy, becoming a foster family, or simply creating an atmosphere of kindness and acceptance.
On this 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day, let us come together in action to welcome these new arrivals into our communities. May we say boldly and without apology that we are better, stronger and more vibrant, with refugees.
Jay Brown is CEO of Commonwealth Catholic Charities. Contact him at: jay.brown@cccofva.org