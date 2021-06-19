Jay Brown column: Our communities are better with refugees

Piece by piece, these individuals rebuild everything. And as they rebuild, their customs, traditions and very lives weave into the fabric of our communities.

After facing so much upheaval and uncertainty, refugees are eager to put down roots in their new communities. As they enter the school system and workforce, they infuse workplaces and classrooms with fresh perspectives and experiences.

Many refugees also invest in their new communities by creating new businesses. In fact, the rate of entrepreneurship, and thus job creation, among refugees is higher than that of both U.S.-born individuals and other immigrants.

Reports from the New American Economy Research Fund show that refugee entrepreneurship generated $4.6 billion in business income across the U.S. in 2015.

Similarly, a 2019 report by The Commonwealth Institute shows that since 2007, the number of immigrant owners of incorporated businesses in Virginia has increased by 51%, while the number of U.S.-born business owners actually has decreased by 4%.

This past month, the Biden administration announced that 62,500 refugees are allowed to enter the country this year — an increase from 15,000. With the pandemic restrictions on international travel also lifting, there soon will be a surge of refugee arrivals in Virginia.