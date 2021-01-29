JC Hernandez column: Virginia needs to clarify status of independent contractors

For more than a decade, Virginia consistently has been ranked near the top of national rankings for economic opportunity, largely based on our laws on right-to-work protections, workforce development and contractor flexibility.

This past year, by creating stiff penalties for anyone reclassified as an employee after first being classified as an independent contractor, it has become essential that we make it clear what an independent contractor is to protect opportunities and frivolous misclassification suits.

The ambiguity with the recent changes has created a chilling effect when it comes to people wanting to work as independent contractors. They fear the government will reclassify them. It’s the exact opposite of what the commonwealth should be doing if it wants to bolster the economy and get people back to work.

To prevent workers from being harmed by these changes, the legislature needs to remedy this problem by enacting an explicit definition of independent contract work to protect opportunities for freelancers and make it clearer when a worker gets misclassified.