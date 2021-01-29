JC Hernandez column: Virginia needs to clarify status of independent contractors

For more than a decade, Virginia consistently has been ranked near the top of national rankings for economic opportunity, largely based on our laws on right-to-work protections, workforce development and contractor flexibility.
This past year, by creating stiff penalties for anyone reclassified as an employee after first being classified as an independent contractor, it has become essential that we make it clear what an independent contractor is to protect opportunities and frivolous misclassification suits.
The ambiguity with the recent changes has created a chilling effect when it comes to people wanting to work as independent contractors. They fear the government will reclassify them. It’s the exact opposite of what the commonwealth should be doing if it wants to bolster the economy and get people back to work.
To prevent workers from being harmed by these changes, the legislature needs to remedy this problem by enacting an explicit definition of independent contract work to protect opportunities for freelancers and make it clearer when a worker gets misclassified.
A measure pending in the state Senate, which has a companion bill in the House of Delegates, would utilize IRS rules and new common-sense criteria such as whether an individual has control of where the work is done to determine who is a contractor. The bill also includes a provision to prevent frivolous misclassification lawsuits that do harm to legitimate misclassification cases.
Clarity also would help Virginia avoid the mess made by lawmakers in California.
In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 5, which established a classification test so restrictive that everyone from freelance photographers to ride-sharing drivers had to be treated as employees rather than independent contractors.
This reclassification has been a disaster for tens of thousands of workers who lost the flexible schedules they had enjoyed, for thousands more who lost their work altogether and for businesses that faced a rash of new government-mandated costs.
Californians revolted. Under pressure, the legislature added to the arbitrary nature of the law by exempting journalists, insurance underwriters, some musicians and a host of others from the law’s requirements.
Then, in November, nearly 60% of those who voted approved a ballot initiative to partially exempt networked ride-sharing services, complicating the measure even more and piling additional unfairness into the maze of exemptions.
Instead of learning a valuable lesson from California’s negative experience, some Virginia lawmakers could repeat this mistake and make it more difficult for people to build the work relationships that best serve their individual needs.
Nationwide, more than 15 million workers earn a living primarily as independent contractors. The vast majority say they prize the freedom to set their own hours and not have to go to an office or worksite every day, in jobs that range from delivery to construction, from real estate to tourism, from media to medicine, and beyond.
About 60 million workers did at least some freelance work over the past year, showing how critical flexible work is in America.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns have changed the way Americans do their jobs. Flexible work arrangements have become more than a convenience. For millions, they now are a necessity. The pandemic eventually will end. But the desire for flexibility is going to stick with us.
“Virginia’s economy benefits most through the robust innovation of her residents,” says state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, sponsor of the Senate bill and also an OB-GYN. “So many of my patients and my kids’ friends like the control they have in part-time, periodic employment this bill protects. They don’t want a full-time commitment. Let’s listen, and even better, let’s learn from California’s cumbersome mistake. Virginia is smart enough to avoid that mistake with this legislation.”
Lawmakers should enact Dunnavant’s proposal, Senate Bill 1323, to clarify recent changes, protect the opportunities of contract workers of all sorts and make it easier for Virginians to earn a living.
JC Hernandez is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Virginia. Contact him at: jhernandez@afphq.org