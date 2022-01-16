Jean Snyder column: Remembering Goldie Brangman, the nurse anesthetist who helped save Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was at a Harlem event for the launch of his first book, “Stride Toward Freedom,” when he was stabbed in the chest with a letter opener by a woman with a mental illness on Dec. 20, 1958.

Rushed to Harlem Hospital in New York City, King was met by the doctors and anesthesia team — including nurse anesthetist Goldie D. Brangman — who would save his life. A certified registered nurse anesthetist, Brangman would go on to become the only African American CRNA to serve as president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, a post she held from 1973-74.

Brangman graduated from Harlem Hospital School of Nursing in 1943 and was eager to attend formal anesthesia school at a time when nurses were being trained to replace male physicians called up to serve in World War II. But many schools were not accepting Black applicants, so she stayed at Harlem Hospital to study there. Brangman and a colleague attended classes during the day and worked in the evening, teaching other nurses as they gained more knowledge. By the time Brangman retired, she had provided anesthesia care for Harlem Hospital patients for nearly 65 years.