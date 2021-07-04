Jeff Bourne column: Prioritize equitable access to renewable energy

When Virginia re-regulated its energy policies in 2007, the General Assembly had the foresight to include several very limited opportunities for retail competition. One of those opportunities applied specifically to electricity from 100% renewable sources. As a result, electricity customers had the ability to go green long before the General Assembly adopted a new Clean Energy Standard and years before the dominant electric utilities began offering their customers the option of purchasing renewable energy. Thousands of Virginia electricity customers have made the switch to 100% renewable energy through competitive markets and have reported significant savings compared to the nonrenewable electricity prices offered through utility service.

Unfortunately, access to these opportunities has been limited and certainly not equitable. A customer struggling to simply pay an electricity bill each month is unlikely to navigate the regulatory hurdles necessary to switch to more affordable, clean energy under the current structure — yet this is exactly the type of customer who would benefit the most from switching. If our goal is to accelerate renewable energy use in Virginia but we fail to address systemic inequities in opportunity across the customer base, we’re going to see LMI communities be some of the last Virginians to benefit from this clean energy economy.