Jeff Bourne column: Prioritize equitable access to renewable energy

Low- and moderate-income (LMI) customers in Virginia have fewer choices to purchase 100% renewable energy today than they did a year ago. In fact, LMI customers have fewer choices today than they had 10 years ago.
If this seems at odds with the historic advancements in renewable energy that have taken place under Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democrat-led General Assembly over the past two years — well, that’s because it is. During the 2020 and 2021 sessions, the General Assembly passed sweeping legislation to create a new Clean Energy Standard and codify Northam’s goal of a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2050. We prioritized renewable energy development and energy efficiency, while transitioning our longtime reliance on dirty fossil fuels to a more forward-looking embrace of innovative clean energy technologies. I’m proud of the work we were able to accomplish together and I’m optimistic for the clean energy future these efforts promise to create.
While increases in renewable energy generation are critical to a vibrant clean energy economy, so too are efforts to expand equitable access to those clean energy resources. An emphasis on one without the other will leave Virginia’s most vulnerable electricity customers behind and hinder our ability to reach our collective goal of a net-zero carbon energy future by 2050. As policymakers, we should be diligent in identifying innovative measures that would complement these ongoing efforts while also prioritizing access and inclusion for our more vulnerable LMI customers. One such measure would rely on a small, but popular provision in Virginia’s law that allows customers to shop for 100% renewable energy.
When Virginia re-regulated its energy policies in 2007, the General Assembly had the foresight to include several very limited opportunities for retail competition. One of those opportunities applied specifically to electricity from 100% renewable sources. As a result, electricity customers had the ability to go green long before the General Assembly adopted a new Clean Energy Standard and years before the dominant electric utilities began offering their customers the option of purchasing renewable energy. Thousands of Virginia electricity customers have made the switch to 100% renewable energy through competitive markets and have reported significant savings compared to the nonrenewable electricity prices offered through utility service.
Unfortunately, access to these opportunities has been limited and certainly not equitable. A customer struggling to simply pay an electricity bill each month is unlikely to navigate the regulatory hurdles necessary to switch to more affordable, clean energy under the current structure — yet this is exactly the type of customer who would benefit the most from switching. If our goal is to accelerate renewable energy use in Virginia but we fail to address systemic inequities in opportunity across the customer base, we’re going to see LMI communities be some of the last Virginians to benefit from this clean energy economy.
To that end, I carried legislation this past session that sought to prioritize creating more accessible pathways to cleaner, less expensive electricity for LMI customers. Expanding on the retail competition provisions that already exist in Virginia law, my legislation would have required any competitive retailer selling 100% renewable energy in Virginia to also offer that product to LMI customers at a discounted price. Under this model, LMI customers would have greater access to lower-cost renewable energy than they would under traditional utility service, where renewable electricity is priced at a premium. My primary goal with this legislation was to ensure that as we create off-ramps for customers to transition away from fossil fuel electricity — as we should be doing — we’re also not leaving behind an entire customer base simply because of its inability to pay.
I was proud of this legislation and humbled when it passed the House of Delegates in a bipartisan vote of 67-32. I was disappointed, however, when my bill moved over to the state Senate, where it faced intense opposition from the dominant utilities and was defeated without any subsequent debate or even acknowledgement of the low-income discount and the very real benefit that it could offer our constituents.
I know issues like equity, accessibility and fairness aren’t always the easiest to talk about; but these are the conversations we, as elected leaders, need to be having. The clean economy road map we’ve laid is innovative — it will be replicated across the country, I have little doubt — but we also must be equally innovative and equally determined to address equity and accessibility hurdles to clean energy for our most vulnerable constituents — and I hope you will join me in that effort.
Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, represents the 71st District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelJBourne@house.virginia.gov