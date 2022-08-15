Jeff Elhai column: Taiwan should be able to choose its own destiny

By Jeff Elhai

Suppose former Russian Boris Yeltsin approached Bill Clinton in 1994 and said, “Remember Alaska? We settled it 260 years ago. We want it back.”

“What are you talking about?” splutters Clinton. “You ... no, I mean Czarist Russia, sold it to the U.S. in 1867. You haven’t governed it in 127 years! And what about the Alaskans?”

Yeltsin replies, “They’re Russian. It’s ours.”

Change some of the particulars and you have China’s claim regarding Taiwan.

Some history might help. Before the 1600s, Taiwan was populated solely by Polynesian aboriginals, an amazing people that spread their civilization as far away as Hawaii. But they had no answer for the firepower of the Dutch traders who arrived in the 1620s.

The Dutch were pushed out by military forces loyal to the recently deposed Chinese Ming emperor. They hoped to use Taiwan as a base from which to retake the mainland. It didn’t work, and the Qing Dynasty controlled part of the island for the next two centuries.

By 1895, the Qing government administered 45% of the island, with the rest populated by aboriginals. That year is significant — the last moment, 127 years ago, that Taiwan (some of it) lived under a stable Chinese government.

In 1895, China ceded control of Taiwan to Japan as a result of the first Sino-Japanese war (which had nothing to do with Taiwan), given to Japan “in perpetuity”. Japan imposed an educational system aimed at creating a Japanese-speaking society.

By 1943, Japanese was the mother tongue for the younger generation. Taiwanese also was widely spoken, but Mandarin, the official language of China, was virtually unknown.

Japan left Taiwan at the end of World War II. The Republic of China (ROC) army nominally controlled the island, but it was embroiled in a civil war with the Chinese communists that had raged for two decades. The war ended in 1949 with the victory of the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) and the retreat of ROC forces to Taiwan.

ROC leader Chiang Kai-shek viewed the island as the Ming forces did centuries earlier a springboard from which to retake the mainland. The ROC and PRC disagreed as to which was the legitimate Chinese government, but they agreed: there was only one China.

WWII formally ended in 1951 with the Treaty of San Francisco, in which Japan renounced claim to Taiwan, but it did not identify a new authority. U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, co-author of the treaty, acknowledged that Japan “...merely renounced sovereignty over Taiwan...” and that America “...cannot, therefore, admit that the disposition of Taiwan is merely an internal problem of China.” Japan’s later agreements with the ROC and the PRC did nothing to clarify the status of Taiwan.

ROC’s stance that it was the legitimate government of all of China became more fanciful with each passing year, but consequences for Taiwan were very real. The island was placed under martial law, governed as a one-party state under Chiang and dominated by those who came over from the mainland.

Taiwanese was suppressed in favor of Mandarin, the language brought over with the army. Martial law finally was lifted in 1987, and a vibrant democracy has taken hold. Today, Taiwan has a freely elected president from a party opposed to the One China principle.

The idea that the ROC could retake China is dead, but there is a second fantasy, very much alive — that Taiwan, which has operated as an independent country for 71 years and has not been part of a stable China for 127 years, should be regarded as a breakaway province. This one has teeth. The PRC has made clear that any deviation from the One China principle, e.g. a declaration of independence, would be met by massive force.

The inhabitants of Taiwan today do not for the most part view themselves as Chinese, nor Dutch, nor subjects of the Qing emperor or the Japanese emperor. According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, 66% of the population (a much higher percentage among young people) identifies as Taiwanese and not Chinese. A similar percentage views China unfavorably.

Each conquest was met by resistance. Tens of thousands of unarmed Taiwanese protesters were killed by ROC troops in 1947. A comparable number were killed by the Japanese. No doubt an invasion by the PRC would meet an equally unfriendly reception.

What should determine who governs Taiwan’s 24 million inhabitants? The post-WWII treaties are no help. PRC’s army? Why not the people themselves?

The principle of self-determination is written into the United Nations charter. The people of Taiwan have managed for the first time in 400 years to throw off foreign domination. By reason of history and established international norms, they should be allowed to continue choosing their own destiny.