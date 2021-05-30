Jeff Nelligan column: A family answers the call to service

This past week, my three sons were together in person for the first time in two-and-a-half years. It wasn’t because of COVID-19.
The eldest two are Navy officers whose deployments to the Far East, Atlantic and Middle East were extensive and kept them away and from seeing each other. The youngest brother, a third-year cadet at the U.S. Military Academy, had his own military responsibilities.
This kind of long-term separation is the norm for military families — spouses, kids and parents. Fifty-nine percent of deployed service members are married and 49% have children. These situations are difficult, even in an electronically connected age.
Moreover, as I know from personal experience, there’s the ever-present anxiety — family members always will warily glance at a ringing phone, which is kept on day and night.
Sometimes that phone rings, or there’s a government sedan parked on the street and two uniformed service members are knocking on the front door.
Heart-wrenching news is delivered and families never are the same again. It’s this grim image of the ultimate separation that every single American should have foremost in their minds on this Memorial Day.
Family grief and sacrifice are just two elements of Memorial Day, which has a complex origin going back to the first days of the Civil War. Indeed, the town of Warrenton claims to be the first place a soldier’s grave was decorated with flowers, on June 3, 1861.
“Memorial Day” recognition first began in 1882 and gradually became more common, but was not declared the official name by federal law until 1967.
Memorial Day is a grim and hence priceless reminder of what military service means to American life. And yet unfortunately, the military experience never has been more removed from American life than today; the 1.3 million people currently serving represents less than one-half of 1% of the total U.S. population.
First, more so than any institution in America, the services are racially and geographically diverse.
Second, from Day One, the military serves as an ongoing educational and vetting process — from basic training, to occupational schools, to units — where this knowledge is used and constantly refined.
Along the way, the military demands certain behaviors — personal responsibility, dependability and resilience.
The results of this training certainly benefit America. The Pew Research Center finds that a majority of Americans look up to those who served in the military.
Other studies reveal that military service is linked with political engagement, such as voting, and that this connection is strongest for minorities.
Of course, the military isn’t for everyone. In fact, 7 out of 10 young men and women today are ineligible to join the military because of poor health, physical fitness and educational deficiencies, and law enforcement and disciplinary records.
My three sons grew up hearing about their grandfathers’ combat naval experiences in World War II and Korea, and their uncle’s service as a decorated Marine infantry platoon commander in Operation Desert Storm.
As a U.S. Army reservist and Army guardsman, my service tales about typing up duty rosters and changing the oil on Humvees were more prosaic.
The chief motivation for their career paths came from the camaraderie and discipline they cultivated in playing on athletic teams from childhood through college, sometimes serving as captains.
At ages 7 and 17, the drill was the same — every kid was held accountable and follow-through was expected.
No excuses, no trophies for showing up; there was no new math when your team had fewer points on the board than the victors. It took grinding determination to acquire skills and self-control to handle adversity. The team was all, and you were expected to get along with everyone, even if you didn’t like them.
The middle son is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate now assigned to the USS Daniel Inouye; my youngest son aims to be an infantry officer.
The eldest son attended a New England college to play sports. The team ideal persisted and he was in Officer Candidate School not long after his final lacrosse game; he’s now with the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.
Both sons will be patrolling the seas on which their grandfathers served.
Collectively, the two eldest at 25 and 24 years of age lead dozens of enlisted men and women, work with complex equipment (some of it lethal) worth hundreds of millions of dollars and have been in tight situations that are absolutely unfathomable to their nonmilitary peers.
This hardly is boasting. These kinds of endeavors are performed by tens of thousands of military men and women every day. And some pay the ultimate price.
That price? A total of 536,596 Americans have died in battle in all the nation’s wars ,with approximately 539,000 killed in other noncombat-related cases.
On Memorial Day, we acknowledge this enormous sacrifice paid by our fellow citizens and their families.
We also should keep in mind our service members and families in the U.S. and in the 160 nations in which they are deployed.
That’s because in addition to being the nation’s most admired organization, the military at its core teaches and enhances invaluable personal and civic qualities.
No other institution in American life today can make that claim; that’s what Americans should learn from and reflect upon today.
Jeff Nelligan of Annapolis, Md., works at the Food and Drug Administration. He is the author of “Four Lessons From My Three Sons: How You Can Raise A Resilient Kid.” Contact him at: Jeff@ResilientSons.com