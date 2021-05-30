Jeff Nelligan column: A family answers the call to service

This past week, my three sons were together in person for the first time in two-and-a-half years. It wasn’t because of COVID-19.

The eldest two are Navy officers whose deployments to the Far East, Atlantic and Middle East were extensive and kept them away and from seeing each other. The youngest brother, a third-year cadet at the U.S. Military Academy, had his own military responsibilities.

This kind of long-term separation is the norm for military families — spouses, kids and parents. Fifty-nine percent of deployed service members are married and 49% have children. These situations are difficult, even in an electronically connected age.

Moreover, as I know from personal experience, there’s the ever-present anxiety — family members always will warily glance at a ringing phone, which is kept on day and night.

Sometimes that phone rings, or there’s a government sedan parked on the street and two uniformed service members are knocking on the front door.

Heart-wrenching news is delivered and families never are the same again. It’s this grim image of the ultimate separation that every single American should have foremost in their minds on this Memorial Day.