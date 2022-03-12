Jeff Phillips column: A window of opportunity for greater conservation efforts

Sunday hunting on more than 2 million acres of public land is one step closer to becoming a reality in the commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has an opportunity to expand conservation in Virginia with a bill to scrap the last archaic restrictions on Sunday hunting, effective July 1, thanks to legislation introduced by state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. Senate Bill 8 overwhelmingly passed the state Senate and recently passed on a bipartisan vote in the full House of Delegates. Its fate currently rests in the hands of the governor, a hunter himself.

For those who are concerned about whether this legislation would allow hunting in state parks, national parks or other public lands where it already is prohibited, the answer is no. SB 8 would only allow Sunday hunting on public lands where hunting currently is permitted. It also is important to note the legislation would not remove the current prohibition against hunting deer or bear with the aid or assistance of dogs on Sunday.

Consideration of SB 8 comes at a critical time for Virginia hunters, particularly those with restricted access to private land, who are limited to only one weekend day to hunt. Sunday hunting on public land would greatly increase access and hunting opportunities for all Virginians, and non-Virginians, who depend on these lands to hunt.

Hunters deserve the freedom to enjoy the commonwealth’s beautiful natural resources on whatever day they choose, especially those with demanding jobs, family activities and other obligations during the other six days of the week. Currently, hunters are the only user group that is unable to access Virginia’s public lands on Sunday, even though hunters provide significant funding for these lands.

Over time, significantly fewer Americans have participated in hunting each year, curbing license sales and other avenues that directly benefit conservation efforts. In fact, data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service revealed only 11.5 million people in the U.S. are active hunters, compared to 17 million in 1980. Reductions in license sales directly translate into a loss of funding for conservation.

However, the pandemic sparked a surge in outdoor recreation activities, particularly hunting. Based on monthly resident and nonresident data from more than 40 state wildlife agencies, hunting license sales in 2020 increased by approximately 5% over 2019.

Not only were people eager to escape their homes and enjoy the great outdoors, but they also viewed hunting as a safer and more effective way to obtain fresh meat. Sunday hunting on public land capitalizes on this rising trend as another opportunity for new hunters, both young and old, to get outside and participate in an activity that benefits them and their families.

Moreover, arguments against SB 8 and other efforts to expand hunting opportunities on Sundays are driven purely by emotion and have no basis in scientific evidence. While opponents attempt to frame Sunday hunting as “disruption on a day of rest,” they fail to mention upward of 40 states have adopted this policy; and wildlife populations have not been harmed as a result, nor has there been an increase in user conflicts. Every state adjacent to Virginia allows public land Sunday hunting.

One more day of hunting means a powerful economic impact for wildlife conservation in Virginia and across the nation. Before the passage of Virginia House Bill 1237 in 2014, which allowed Sunday hunting on private land and state waters, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated the additional day of hunting added $296 million to Virginia’s economy and 3,927 new jobs for the commonwealth.

Sportsmen and sportswomen contribute to a significant majority of conservation funds by purchasing hunting licenses, and by paying excise taxes on firearms, ammunition and other outdoor gear to be used for wildlife conservation purposes. Since 1937, the federal excise tax program has collected nearly $12 billion and distributed it for wildlife conservation, hunter education programs and projects. In Virginia alone, the state generated almost $12 million from federal excise taxes and another $22 million from hunting license sales for conservation in 2020.

SB 8 would produce positive results for hunters and nonhunters alike, bringing revenue and federal funds into Virginia, while contributing to sustainable wildlife management. We look forward to Youngkin signing this crucial legislation in the coming weeks to ensure equal access and greater opportunities for the Old Dominion State’s nearly 1.1 million hunters.