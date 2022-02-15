Jeffrey Grossman column: Antisemitism envoy should chart new course

On Feb. 8, the U.S. Senate held its confirmation hearing on the Biden administration’s nominee, Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, for the position of United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. A well-known and respected historian, Lipstadt should be confirmed.

At issue is a different question: What understanding of antisemitism will shape the role of the special envoy and U.S. policy toward the issue? Lipstadt should act on her previous public statements criticizing the troubling definition of antisemitism embraced thus far by the Biden administration, rather than following the path she charted at the hearing. A new approach, grounded in scholarship, can help guide U.S. policy instead.

The Biden administration currently relies on the definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance — first recognized by a December 2019 executive order from former President Donald Trump, and later adopted by the State Department. Although supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and several establishment Jewish organizations, that definition often is vague and open to conflicting interpretations.

These problems prompted a group of scholars to draft a new document: The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism. It was published in the spring of 2021, and signed by 200 scholars and writers — many of them leaders in their fields — who work on antisemitism and the Holocaust, Jewish history, thought, culture and related topics (full disclosure: I am a signatory). Meanwhile, more than 100 additional people have added their names, and numerous Jewish organizations also have endorsed the document.

Why this declaration? And why should the U.S. and its special envoy on antisemitism adopt its guidelines? Addressing problems with the IHRA in Israel’s leading newspaper, Haaretz, Holocaust historian Omer Bartov stressed the Israeli government and its supporters put much effort into “blurring” the line “between criticism of Israel” and “antisemitism, in order to paint any substantive, harsh criticism of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians as antisemitic.”

Hence, “opposing the occupation is considered antisemitic, BDS [the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement] is antisemitic, criticism of Zionism is antisemitic, and the International Criminal Court in the Hague is of course without a shadow of doubt antisemitic.” The IHRA thus has contributed, whether by design or not, to the stifling of free speech regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In Germany, where the government and civil society have done much in recent decades to confront the Nazi past, the Bundestag (or parliament) passed an anti-BDS resolution in 2019. I do not support BDS, but it is a movement that relies on a well-established, nonviolent form of protest recognized as legitimate in democratic countries.

In Germany, the resolution has led to accusations of antisemitism even when none is involved, prompting leaders of dozens of German cultural organizations to issue a joint statement seeking its repeal. It also prompted a declaration criticizing the resolution’s application and the censorious actions of Germany’s overzealous antisemitism commissioner, Felix Klein, which baselessly targeted Cameroonian philosopher Achille Mbembe. The declaration was signed by Israeli, American and European intellectuals, Jewish and otherwise.

While the IHRA facilitates the conflation of criticism of Israel with antisemitism, the JDA seeks both “to strengthen the fight against antisemitism by clarifying what it is and how it is manifested,” and “to protect a space for an open debate about the vexed question of the future of Israel/Palestine.” It recognizes that antisemitism “has certain distinctive features,” while noting “the fight against it is inseparable from the overall fight against all forms of racial, ethnic, cultural, religious, and gender discrimination.” It acknowledges that criticism of Israel and Zionism at times can be antisemitic, but gives clear guidelines and examples for distinguishing between the two.

Recent hyperbolic reactions by Israeli government officials and their American allies to Amnesty International’s report about Israel engaging in apartheid was an unfortunate reminder of why these guidelines are needed. Whether or not one agrees with all of the report’s conclusions, calling the document, and Amnesty itself, antisemitic is wrong. This falsely conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism to discredit the critics and forestall serious debate on the report’s claims.

The JDA’s clarification is of great urgency — not only to protect the space for criticism of Israeli government policies — but just as importantly, to promote to policy leaders and the public a better understanding of antisemitism and how to fight it.

This false conflation distracts from the far greater threat stemming from the right, as shown by the following events:

the violent 2017 Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville (the effects of which still are felt by those of us who live here);

the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring 6 others;

the entry of a far-right party, the AfD (Alternative for Germany), into the country’s parliament for the first time since World War II;

the 2019 synagogue attack in the German city of Halle on Yom Kippur; and

the rise of right-wing populist governments threatening democratic norms in EU member countries like Hungary and Poland.

Across the world, democratic activities are deemed antisemitic and suppressed just because they concern Israel’s denial of Palestinian rights. This damages the fight against antisemitism. The U.S. special envoy should reject the IHRA definition, and embrace the approach laid out in the clear and insightful Jerusalem Declaration so as to protect free speech and legitimate protest. These are norms that keep Jews safe, too.