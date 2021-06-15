Jeffrey H. Haynes column: Our children and guns

Death and injury of children from firearms increasingly are common events nationwide. Across our commonwealth, firearms are the leading cause of injury-related pediatric deaths.
In central Virginia, which includes Richmond and surrounding counties, the statistics unfortunately are no less gripping and senselessly reflect, as well, an increasing number of childhood fatalities and injuries due to firearms.
These alarming trends have been reinforced by review of numbers of pediatric firearm injuries cared for at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University.
As a designated Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, our mission is not only to care for injuries among the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community, but to then reach back out in response with prevention efforts.
These efforts are guided by ongoing tracking and trending of childhood injury data to demonstrate where such outreach and prevention is needed.
Over the past four years, review of our data on pediatric deaths and injuries from firearms absolutely confirms what we are all hearing and reading: As a community, there is much work to be done as each year more children are being killed and injured in this manner.
Firearm death and injury in children may be broadly grouped by cause as safety-related or violence-related events. Safety-related events include improper storage of firearms with subsequent discovery and use by children. Violence-related events include both intentional homicide as well as children being caught in the crossfire.
Ten years ago, data from our hospital indicated the vast majority of firearm events were safety-related. There has been a very concerning trend reversal over the past four years: Most firearm-related childhood deaths and injuries we now are seeing are violence-related. As well, the death rates associated with these violence-related events significantly are higher than with safety-related events.
Prevention is essential. To date, our firearm injury prevention efforts have focused on gun safety: Responsible gun ownership cannot be overemphasized.
As the lead agency of SafeKids Virginia, we have focused on partnering with families of patients, community physicians and regional law enforcement agencies in gun-safety education. This includes keeping guns unloaded and securely stored, in a separate location from the ammunition, as well as the distribution of and education about gun locks.
We partner with our primary care pediatricians to encourage inquiry about safe gun practices in families’ homes during routine visits. As an extension of these ideas, we also participate in the annual National ASK (Asking Saves Kids) day, which this year is Monday, June 21.
It is routine for parents to ask other parents if there will be a responsible adult or if there are dogs present in a home their child will be visiting. Thus, we encourage parents to also ask the uncomfortable question about whether there is a gun present. Statistics suggest this simple ask can be lifesaving.
From a legislative standpoint, our lawmakers have passed a Child Access Prevention (CAP) law. In Virginia, this law holds firearm owners responsible for recklessly leaving a loaded and unsecured firearm in such a manner that endangers any child under the age of 14.
Compared to the strength of CAP laws in other states, the present version of this law leaves many children at risk and does not adequately hold irresponsible gun owners accountable. There is significant evidence that stronger CAP laws reduce firearm deaths in children.
The recent and increasing trend of violence-related pediatric firearm deaths and injuries represents a very complex problem in causation, and addressing it will require the broad support of community policy experts and elected and appointed officials to study root causes and determine interventions.
The recent allocation of resources to such study by the city of Richmond’s administration and Richmond City Council, seemingly largely in response to the most recent pediatric and adult citizen fatalities, is a welcome addition to efforts already ongoing by groups across our region in addition to increasing national study.
This is a public health issue and all of us must partner together to address it. In continuing this imperative process of advocacy and prevention, we will do well to remember that children do learn what they live.
Jeffrey H. Haynes, M.D., is a professor of surgery and pediatrics and director of the Children’s Trauma Center at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. Contact him at: jeffrey.haynes@vcuhealth.org