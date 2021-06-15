Jeffrey H. Haynes column: Our children and guns

Death and injury of children from firearms increasingly are common events nationwide. Across our commonwealth, firearms are the leading cause of injury-related pediatric deaths.

In central Virginia, which includes Richmond and surrounding counties, the statistics unfortunately are no less gripping and senselessly reflect, as well, an increasing number of childhood fatalities and injuries due to firearms.

These alarming trends have been reinforced by review of numbers of pediatric firearm injuries cared for at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University.

As a designated Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, our mission is not only to care for injuries among the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community, but to then reach back out in response with prevention efforts.

These efforts are guided by ongoing tracking and trending of childhood injury data to demonstrate where such outreach and prevention is needed.

Over the past four years, review of our data on pediatric deaths and injuries from firearms absolutely confirms what we are all hearing and reading: As a community, there is much work to be done as each year more children are being killed and injured in this manner.