Jen A. Kiggans and Terry G. Kilgore column: Offshore wind development is a win for all Virginians

In September 2020, the two-turbine CVOW pilot project was completed, bringing 12 megawatts of clean energy onto the grid and powering 3,000 Virginia homes. Dominion Energy is now moving forward on the second, commercial phase of the project, which will power 660,000 Virginia homes with clean, affordable and reliable energy when it’s complete.

According to a study released by the Hampton Roads Alliance and conducted by Magnum Economics, upon completion in 2026, the CVOW project will support more than 1,100 direct and indirect jobs, $82 million in pay and benefits, $210 million in economic output, and $11 million in state and local tax revenue. These benefits will have ripple effects across the commonwealth, from one corner of the state to another.

The CVOW project is well worth the investment, and the State Corporation Commission has overseen and will continue to oversee Dominion Energy to ensure the project remains in the best interest of ratepayers. It also will help us meet Virginia’s emission goal, per the Clean Economy Act, of net-zero by 2050.