Jenice L. View, Elizabeth K. DeMulder, Stacia M. Stribling and Laura L. Dallman column: A modern public education must prioritize educators and be antiracist

These investments must fit the context of each community; for example, the needs in an urban and a rural area might be different. That said, our research tells us that the blueprint for moving forward is the same for everyone. States and schools need educators who are continuous learners, and who love and respect their students; they need education leaders who reward creative teachers who go well beyond standards and standardized tests.

Our teaching and research team lives and works in Virginia, a state trying to modernize public education under the promise that “Virginia is for Learners.” And yet, Virginia ranks 40th in the United States in state funding for public education on a per-pupil basis, and teachers are paid $8,500 less than the national average. We believe that promise must come with deep investments in the state’s current and future education workforce, and that modernization must mean antiracist education. Where better to start than the one-time capital of the Confederacy?