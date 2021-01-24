Jennifer Boysko and Hala Ayala column: Small-business owners have spoken — Virginia needs paid leave

If the past year has shown us anything, it is that all of us — small business-owners, front-line workers and the public at large — are best served when we have a proactive plan in place that allows people to take time away from work. Virginians are proud to have a reputation as a business-friendly state. But we only will maintain this distinction if we listen to the small-business owners who are demanding smart policies that will help them compete for top talent and rebound from COVID-19.

Small businesses have bent over backward over the past year to safely stay in business and keep our local economies afloat. But they need our support. Our colleagues in the General Assembly can show they’re serious about helping small businesses recover from COVID-19 by embracing paid family and medical leave. By working together, we can ensure small businesses have the resources they need to build back stronger than before.

Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, and Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, are patrons of Senate Bill 1330 and House Bill 2016, respectively, to establish a paid family and medical leave program in Virginia.

Boysko represents the 33rd District in the Virginia Senate. Contact her at: district33@senate.virginia.gov

Ayala represents the 51st District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact her at: DelHAyala@house.virginia.gov