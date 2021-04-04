Jennifer Boysko column: Virginia leading the way to end animal testing for cosmetics

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, which always has meant a lot to me personally — and now as a Virginia senator, legislatively. As an activist in the 1980s, I became passionate about protecting animals and have passed that passion along to the next generation by showing my daughters and their classmates the effect inhumane treatment can have by serving as the sponsor for their elementary school club — Girls Against Animal Cruelty (GAAC) — when they were children.
I am honored to have been chosen as the Legislator of the Month by Cruelty Free International following a great success this past legislative session. With the passage of my bill, the Humane Cosmetics Act, and an identical House companion by Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Virginia is one of the first states to create a cruelty-free cosmetics marketplace, helping to ensure that animals no longer are harmed for the sake of cosmetics anywhere in the world. This legislation builds upon my 2018 bill prohibiting animal testing of cosmetics and household cleaners where there is an alternative testing method.
Working together, the Humane Cosmetics Act Kory and I championed passed both the Virginia House and Senate with bipartisan support and has been signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam. After years of tireless efforts from animal welfare advocates such as rescue organizations, shelters, the Humane Society and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), as well as Cruelty Free International and the partnership with the Personal Care Products Council, Virginia will be a leader starting next year for protecting animal welfare.
For more than 50 years, animals have been used in painful tests to assess the safety of certain chemicals used in cosmetics products. Today, widely available, modern, nonanimal test methods are cheaper, faster and can better predict human reactions. The majority of cosmetics companies of all sizes now rely on nonanimal testing methods and support globally consistent rules on this issue. Virginia now joins California, Nevada and Illinois, as well as more than 40 countries, which have restricted animal testing for cosmetics.
Eight years ago, the European Union ended the sale of new animal-tested cosmetics and inspired similar successful legislation in countries including New Zealand, India, Israel, Norway, Turkey, Vietnam, Guatemala, Australia and Colombia. Other countries including Canada and Brazil have been considering national legislation. There also have been promising changes in China, where mandatory animal testing long has been required for imported cosmetics. Chinese authorities recently announced a change beginning on May 1, which could allow companies selling imported nonspecial use cosmetics — such as shampoo, body wash, lipstick and lotion — to do so without animal testing. Questions remain on how companies successfully can fulfill all required criteria, but it is an exciting step in the right direction.
I learned about these more humane testing methods when I was a college intern on Capitol Hill back in 1988, and it might have taken 33 years of advocacy, but now Virginia is at the forefront of preventing animal cruelty. It’s been a long time coming.
As I celebrate our accomplishment today, I am reminded that meaningful change takes perseverance — and the job is not over. It is time for the U.S. to match progress that has been made at the state level and around the world. We need to continue working together to get this policy implemented at the federal level. U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, is championing this bill in Congress; please contact your U.S. senators and representatives to call for passage of the federal Humane Cosmetics Act this year.
Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, represents the 33rd District in the Virginia Senate, which includes parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Contact her at: district33@senate.virginia.gov