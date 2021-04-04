Jennifer Boysko column: Virginia leading the way to end animal testing for cosmetics

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, which always has meant a lot to me personally — and now as a Virginia senator, legislatively. As an activist in the 1980s, I became passionate about protecting animals and have passed that passion along to the next generation by showing my daughters and their classmates the effect inhumane treatment can have by serving as the sponsor for their elementary school club — Girls Against Animal Cruelty (GAAC) — when they were children.

I am honored to have been chosen as the Legislator of the Month by Cruelty Free International following a great success this past legislative session. With the passage of my bill, the Humane Cosmetics Act, and an identical House companion by Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Virginia is one of the first states to create a cruelty-free cosmetics marketplace, helping to ensure that animals no longer are harmed for the sake of cosmetics anywhere in the world. This legislation builds upon my 2018 bill prohibiting animal testing of cosmetics and household cleaners where there is an alternative testing method.