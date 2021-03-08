Jennifer Dien Bard and Samuel Tarry column: Avoiding a war over masking

By Jennifer Dien Bard and Samuel Tarry
Health regulations, like all laws, only are as good as the public’s willingness to comply. Until now, the country probably was the closest it had been to a consensus on mask-wearing since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most people are adhering to mask requirements a majority of the time. But it never was going to last forever. Ready or not, it’s time to start planning our transition from compulsory to voluntary masking.
As temperatures climb this spring, along with the number of vaccinations, we’re likely to see gradual declines in masking compliance. We also could see renewed hostility. Those who feel safe and secure in masks will recoil against the reappearance of unmasked faces in public.
Others will be drawn to revolt against continuing mandates they no longer view as sensible or necessary. To keep the gains we’ve made, regulators, public health officials, employers and the public should remember this never was a binary policy question. Our discussions can build trust and maintain our uneasy consensus around three points.
First, we need to recognize the continued benefit of masks, even as we approach the goal of full adult vaccination by June.
While the current vaccines appear highly effective in preventing disease and possibly infection, they do not create total immunity. And it remains unclear how well they prevent viral transmission.
Recent clinical data for the major vaccines indicate a loss of efficacy against the new variants, meaning they aren’t as powerful at preventing COVID-19 cases and hence, viral shedding. Research has shown high SARS-CoV-2 viral load to be associated with disease severity, increased mortality and case transmission.
Preliminary data from Israel show that vaccination leads to reduced infection and hospitalization rates. In the small group of individuals who do test positive post-vaccination, viral loads significantly were reduced, which hints at a relatively low risk of transmission. Early results from the U.K. seem to confirm these observations.
Second, we should sharpen the focus on our primary goal of stopping severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Reducing new cases of COVID-19 remains an important tandem goal, especially as an intervention against the evolution of new variants.
With fewer cases, we’ll get fewer variants, and less need for yet more boosters or redesigned vaccines. But as vaccines proliferate this spring, the interventional benefit of masking slowly decreases.
Once Americans in the highest risk categories have gotten vaccinated, the hospitalization risks significantly should decline.
Because we lack precise estimates of how many severe cases masks can prevent in a highly vaccinated population, we’ll need to remember that masks still provide some benefit, but it will be difficult to quantify. As a society, we’ll do better with that understanding and with less irrational fear.
Third, we need to acknowledge that masks, for all the help they provide against the spread of respiratory bugs, aren’t completely free of costs. Mental health data from the pandemic show shared misery.
While physical isolation and disruption primarily are responsible, we should acknowledge that covering faces also separates us in important ways. Masks are uncomfortable, especially in hot weather and particularly for those who have undiagnosed respiratory conditions.
Verbal communication is harder so we speak less. We see fewer smiles and other facial gestures, making even nonverbal communication more difficult and confusing. Even without precise measures of masking’s toll on socialization and mental health, it’s reasonable to assume they might worsen feelings of isolation, frustration and stress, especially among the highly vulnerable.
As more people opt out of mask-wearing, our governments and employers will continue to grapple with decisions on whether to continue extending emergency orders.
To date, legal challenges to these orders overwhelmingly have been rejected. In 2020, courts across the country upheld mask ordinances as having a rational basis for the protection of public health in a state of emergency.
More than 30 states, from Virginia to California, have statewide mask requirements for most businesses and public spaces. Local mask orders exist in cities and counties across the nation.
Many emergency orders cited the lack of vaccines in justifying the covering of faces as a next-best option. As herd deterrence turns toward herd immunity, the justification for these mandates will dissipate.
Notwithstanding expectations of a vaccinated adult public in May, there won’t be a clear cut “all safe” date. Politicians will continue to feel pressure from all sides and decisions will be more patchwork than synchronized.
Beyond 2021, masks might become a semipermanent part of our society, as they did in Japan and other countries many years ago.
We’ll likely encounter people wearing masks in the street to avoid pollution, to generally protect against infectious agents, or because they don’t feel well. As we move from here to there, we’ll be better off encouraging responsible behavior informed by balancing risks, tempered by the certain knowledge that unknown risks always are with us.
It’s neither reasonable nor preferable to expect mandatory masking to continue past the state of emergency, but it is important that the rush to unmask not be reckless.
Voluntary masking will remain with us after the mandates. The best path forward is to share accurate information on the evolving risks of COVID-19, informed by a sensible, holistic risk analysis. A willing public will more effectively fight the pandemic to the end than a cynical or unreceptive public.
Jennifer Dien Bard, Ph.D., is director of the Clinical Microbiology and Virology Laboratory at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Contact her at: jdienbard@gmail.com
Samuel Tarry is a partner at McGuireWoods LLP and editor of “Infectious Disease Litigation: Science, Law and Procedure.” Contact him at: samtarry@gmx.com