Jennifer Dien Bard and Samuel Tarry column: Avoiding a war over masking

Many emergency orders cited the lack of vaccines in justifying the covering of faces as a next-best option. As herd deterrence turns toward herd immunity, the justification for these mandates will dissipate.

Notwithstanding expectations of a vaccinated adult public in May, there won’t be a clear cut “all safe” date. Politicians will continue to feel pressure from all sides and decisions will be more patchwork than synchronized.

Beyond 2021, masks might become a semipermanent part of our society, as they did in Japan and other countries many years ago.

We’ll likely encounter people wearing masks in the street to avoid pollution, to generally protect against infectious agents, or because they don’t feel well. As we move from here to there, we’ll be better off encouraging responsible behavior informed by balancing risks, tempered by the certain knowledge that unknown risks always are with us.

It’s neither reasonable nor preferable to expect mandatory masking to continue past the state of emergency, but it is important that the rush to unmask not be reckless.

Voluntary masking will remain with us after the mandates. The best path forward is to share accurate information on the evolving risks of COVID-19, informed by a sensible, holistic risk analysis. A willing public will more effectively fight the pandemic to the end than a cynical or unreceptive public.