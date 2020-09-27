Jennifer M. Rohan column: Finding new ways to connect and help children cope with cancer during a global pandemic

What is the silver lining of this pandemic for my team and me? Delivering evidence-based, family-centered care in a nonmedical environment, most often in the comfort of the patients’ own homes, has been such a rewarding experience. It has allowed our patients and families to be more comfortable and focused, and led to tremendous growth. Engagement is higher and we now are able to connect more frequently with reduced access barriers. Patients and families don’t need to work around complex schedules, identify transportation or drive long distances to see us. They just click on a link. And our sessions still maintain the fun and laughter we experienced in the office.

Increased flexibility with scheduling allows us to serve more patients, siblings, cancer survivors and parents. We’re also providing more family-centered care with the ability to have multiple family members participate in psychological support services at one time, regardless of their physical locations. These days, it’s not uncommon for us to have a Zoom session with five or more family members on their own devices, so we see everyone. It’s also super cool to see a new side of their daily lives. Families have welcomed us into their homes through telehealth and I forever am grateful to see them thrive despite all of the uncertainties around us.