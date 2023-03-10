Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When then-Del. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, became pregnant during the 2010 session of the Virginia General Assembly, some colleagues viewed it as the end of her political career.

“A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Oh, are you going to retire?' I was like, ‘No, why would I?" McClellan recalled Thursday, two days after she was sworn in as the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia. The wife of her then-House of Delegates colleague Chris Peace would subsequently become pregnant. “I was like, ‘Did you ask Chris if he’s going to retire?' And it never occurred to them. They just assumed because I was pregnant, I couldn’t remain a legislator.”

On Tuesday, her son Jackson and daughter Samantha watched their mom make history during March's Women's History Month, along with her husband, David Mills.

“She understands I’m the first. But at the end of the day, I’m just mommy to her," McClellan said of her daughter. And that's fine with her.

"I want her to understand that the big reason why I do this is for her," McClellan said, adding: "Sometimes I’m fighting the same fights that my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents fought. And I stay in this world so that she and Jack don’t have to."

On Monday, at the Commission on the Status of Women, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said women's rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and that gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track, according to The Associated Press.

In the U.S., a woman's right to an abortion is tenuous if not curtailed – a reality made more problematic for Black women like McClellan, who are three times more likely than their white counterparts to die of pregnancy-related causes. McClellan and her daughter nearly died during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the gender pay gap remains stubborn, a reality driven home symbolically by the stalled effort to place Harriet Tubman – the abolitionist, Union spy and women's suffragist who died 110 years ago Friday – on the $20 bill.

McClellan's milestone in succeeding the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District places her at a turbulent intersection: a woman and a Black American, walking halls of power once off limits to both. Even today, antiracism and gender equity are buffeted by forces that would turn back the clock on both. Which is why we cannot take any "firsts" for granted. McClellan is making history, but fighting familiar fights.

She did not have to look far for a strong woman as a role model. Her mother, Lois Dedeaux McClellan, witnessed her swearing in.

Lois McClellan, 90, grew up in an area of Mississippi's Gulf Coast where the only school for Black kids ended at eighth grade. She spent a year working as a domestic worker, the only job available, saving enough money to live with her sister in Jackson, where she attended high school.

She would earn a master's degree in child care and run a trio of federal programs at Virginia State University, where her husband, the late James F. McClellan Jr., was a professor. “She overcame a lot of adversity. She succeeded in a world that was not set up for her to succeed. I grew up with a working mom who showed me that I could balance a career and a family," Jennifer McClellan said.

The new congressperson says she's fighting many of the same battles as a 50-year-old Black woman that her ancestors fought. One of her grandmothers never made it to 50; the other died shortly after. But she finds solace in the reality that she has it much easier than her mother did at her age.

“I have to focus on that in order to just keep pushing forward and not throw up my hands and say, ‘I quit,'" said McClellan, who until her election to Congress was a lawyer for Verizon.

Her father, who was a pastor as well as an educator, died in January 2014. McClellan was thinking about him on the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol when she discovered a 1948 poll tax receipt in his Bible.

Her son Jackson held her father's Bible as she took the oath of office Tuesday.

And here, in recalling her father, McClellan begins to choke up a bit.

"To think of all he saw in his life. He and my mom, they made that moment possible. And to be the first Black woman from the birthplace of American democracy and the birthplace of American slavery, I felt that moment in a way that a lot of other people don’t feel when they take that oath of office. And to know that our democracy is fragile and I swore an oath to protect it, in the country that, when that Constitution was written didn’t include me, that’s a heavy moment. But it’s an honor.”

On Thursday, she'd attended her first committee meeting and received her first classified briefing.

“I became a public servant because my parents’ stories and my study of history taught me that at its best, government is a force for helping people and solving problems, and at its worst, government is a force for oppressing some for the benefit of others."

She wanted to make government a force for good. Her dream job was as a staffer for a congressional committee. Now, she sits on committees, as a Black woman, able to use her platform to improve lives and communities.

For us, this is history being made. For McClellan, it's "the epitome of becoming my ancestors' wildest dreams.”

