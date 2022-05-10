Jennifer Wakefield column: A post-COVID economic development report card

National Economic Development Week (May 9-13) provides a fitting moment to take stock of the greater Richmond region in a post-COVID world. Even as the economic development climate across the United States over the past two years included its share of challenges — supply chain issues and stagnant commercial real estate growth, among them — our region is accelerating its momentum on all economic development fronts.

Despite the impact of the public health crisis on the economy, the greater Richmond region has enjoyed significant success — doubling project wins over the past year and even surpassing five-year goals well ahead of schedule. The progress is so notable that the Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP) recently was named among the nation’s top economic development organizations by Site Selection magazine.

Leading the way, of course, has been CoStar. Already a major corporate citizen in downtown Richmond, the company announced a major expansion in late 2021. It will feature a 26-story office tower; and a second new multipurpose building, adding some 750,000 square feet of commercial space in a campus-like setting along the banks of the James River.

The expansion is a major win for our region, especially as so many companies are reassessing their office space needs, and exploring creative options for how to best keep employees engaged and recruit new talent. As the current economic environment does not support the construction of new major office space in a speculative way, the creation of three-quarters of a million square feet of commercial tenant space represents a colossal achievement.

And of course, there is considerable interest in the just-released request for proposals by Dominion Energy. The company is seeking requests for the prominent parcel left vacant by the demolition of its old headquarters next door.

Notwithstanding this progress on the commercial real estate front during a period of cultural workplace transitions, the region has seen even more success in the construction of industrial space. On the heels of Amazon's 2021 announcement that it intends to build a 650,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center near the Richmond Raceway complex, other companies have announced expansion plans.

Lowe’s Home Improvement is leasing 1.2 million square feet for a new regional distribution center near the Richmond Marine Terminal while Israeli-based plastic manufacturer Starplast is investing $17.7 million in a new facility in Chesterfield County. In addition, Utah-based iFIT Health and Fitness is opening a 400,000-plus-square-foot distribution center in South Richmond. And there are others.

Expansion from within the region also is happening. The construction of industrial space in Hanover County, where leaders presciently saw demand coming, has been so popular that facilities — such as those in Northlake — are fully leased before the roofs are on the buildings. One estimate puts the amount of industrial space in the offing throughout the region at more than 12 million square feet.

All told, the greater Richmond region inked more than 60 projects amid the pandemic — deals that represent some $1.6 billion in investment, the occupation of close to 9 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, and the growth of more than 7,000 new jobs.

Meanwhile, how do you not get excited by the mixed-use development projects at GreenCity in Henrico County, the Diamond District in the city of Richmond and Spring Rock Green in Chesterfield?

These are notable achievements, particularly during challenging times. But it’s the nature of economic development professionals to always be looking forward — a mindset is reflected in GRP's recent strategic framework, The Path Forward.

Our research indicates regional workers will be returning to the office in greater numbers in the months ahead. Some data points to that trend already happening, as Richmond’s return-to-office rate is higher than many peer cities. Richmond might even outpace other major metro areas in a return to the office since its average commute times are so much less onerous than in other big cities.

Even as companies reassess their commercial space needs, one of the challenges the region will need to address is the lack of large amounts of contiguous office space, such that a Fortune 1000 company likely would need in considering a relocation to Richmond. When the Richmond National Group, a startup specialty property and casualty insurance company, announced last fall that it was establishing its headquarters in Henrico, there was little difficulty in finding office space to accommodate 70 people. But multiply that by 10 or 20, and the region currently does not have sufficient inventory to make that work.

Solving those kinds of challenges might need to happen sooner than later. Companies laying low during COVID now are emerging and preparing to make decisions related to their future growth. Investment is up. A renewed level of activity is palpable. While companies and regional partners are poised to invest in our region, we are well positioned to leverage the many assets and the pro-business climate that greater Richmond has to offer.