Jennifer Wakefield column: Competing for economic development in a post-COVID world

May 9-13 is National Economic Development Week, which provides a fitting moment to take stock of our region in a (post?) COVID world. Even as the economic development climate across the United States over the past two years included its share of challenges — especially supply chain issues and inflation fears — the greater Richmond region is accelerating its momentum on all economic development fronts and coming out stronger than before.

In a 2021 column for The Times-Dispatch, I said the pipeline was “hot, hot, hot.” It was indeed and it has only increased — we have doubled our project wins over the past year and even surpassed five-year goals well ahead of schedule.

Since 2018, the Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP) — and its local partners at the City of Richmond, and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties — have won more than 60 projects from companies projected to create more than 7,200 new jobs, invest $1.6 billion in the region and occupy close to 9 million square feet of commercial real estate.

In calendar year 2021 alone, based on the number of projects on a per-capita ratio, Richmond jumped from No. 26 to No. 3 in the U.S. in metro areas with a population of more than 1 million people, outranking cities like Dallas, Chicago, Houston and Columbus, Ohio. The progress is so notable that GRP recently was named among the nation’s top 20 economic development organizations by Site Selection magazine.

The pandemic has had a major impact on how companies are thinking about their locations. GRP is busier than ever and projects are moving faster than before. And there are a number of mega-projects in our pipeline that hold the potential of 1,000-plus jobs and/or $1 billion in capital investment.

Right now, our team is working on roughly 400 projects with the potential of 18,000 new jobs, $17 billion (yes, with a “b”) in capital investment and the potential to impact 21 million square feet of real estate. Of course, we won’t win them all, but the last time the pipeline looked like this was ... never. And we’re keenly focused on winning as many as we can.

These projects are predominately in the manufacturing, information technology, food and beverage, and the bio/life sciences spaces; as well as the logistics, finance and insurance, and corporate services industries.

In fact, it’s that last industry — corporate services — where we feel Richmond has a significant advantage moving forward. Companies have recognized they no longer need to have a massive office in a major U.S. city, which is why you are seeing record numbers of headquarters moves, or openings of secondary headquarters and divisional offices.

This is where CoStar comes in. The company that analyzes real estate data for a living made a 1-million-square-foot bet on the return to the office in the city of Richmond. That’s quite significant. And it’s tied to a very important focus area for us — environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

After all, CoStar’s No. 1 pick for the original project sadly wasn’t Richmond. But when the state to our south, North Carolina, created a discriminatory bathroom bill, the company recognized its open and inclusive values would not align with that state’s policies. Richmond won the project.

Companies in corporate services especially are using a community’s strengths in ESG factors — including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as sustainability — in how they are scoring communities against one another. And we feel Richmond has a significant advantage here.

After all, our talent is very diverse, with a nonwhite population of 39%, versus 28% nationally. We’re home to two historically Black colleges and universities, as well as community colleges and universities with very diverse student populations, that are training tomorrow’s talent today. And with Dominion Energy’s goal to be the most sustainable energy company in the country, we are seeing increased interest from companies prioritizing sustainability and net-zero carbon goals.

But we’re not without some challenges. In a recent benchmarking analysis with 11 other peers, some aha moments came to light.

We are among the most diverse of our peer markets but our diversity is not growing as much. We’re affordable from our cost of living and housing in comparison to peer markets. So, despite the increase in housing costs, we still are very attractive in comparison. We’re among the smartest of peer markets with low violent crime, and high in per-capita income with low poverty rates at the metropolitan statistical area level.

But we’re smaller than almost every other peer market, which is important because companies need a sizable labor pool to attract talent. And while we’re growing, it’s at quite a slow rate and not nearly at the level of our peers.

That goes for our population growth, labor force growth and employment growth. And despite attracting several new air routes in the past year, we still offer a lower number of direct flights, which is critical for corporate travel.

While there still is room for improvement, we feel the greater Richmond region stacks up nicely against our competition and we’re putting projects in scoring position to knock in a few runs.