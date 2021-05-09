Jennifer Wakefield column: Economic momentum is strong, but lack of external perception could hurt us

This past May, the economic situation was bleak all around. Companies that had been considering expanding or relocating their operations swiftly applied the brakes and put everything on pause as the pandemic created major disruptions in every aspect of our lives. However, by the fall time frame, companies slowly were beginning to press the accelerator to continue their previous plans. Since the end of 2020 and into 2021, companies have been flooring it.

This is true all across the country as businesses have been making major announcements over the past few months. And it’s definitely true in Greater Richmond. We’ve had major recent announcements from Amazon in Henrico County, Carvana in Chesterfield County, Lowe’s in Hanover County, and Grenova and Aditxt Therapeutics in the city of Richmond.

Our region is hot, hot, hot right now. In fact, LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index just listed Greater Richmond as the second most optimistic region in the U.S. based on economic factors. And this is just two months after LinkedIn said the region was No. 3 in the U.S. in attracting the most residents in the midst of the pandemic.

Now just imagine how much more successful we can be in bringing even more jobs and investment to the region if we all work in a more concentrated and conscious effort to spread the word about how great our home is for business.