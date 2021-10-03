Jerry Tatum column: In Virginia, $20 could save your life on the road

As someone who has been in the automotive industry for many years, I have seen firsthand, as have many of my staff, how dangerous the road would be without state required inspections. It’s not just the older cars, either, as you might expect.

Just recently, we saw a nearly new car come in with tires that likely would have blown out in the near future. If the owner had not come in for his state inspection, he would have had no idea it was an issue. We also have seen customers come in with brake pads so worn down that their brakes simply were metal on metal.

While many car owners remember to maintain their vehicles, there often are some aspects of regular maintenance that tend to go unchecked by owners. That is where the state inspection can come in and correct any potential safety issues. I have found that car owners often forget about tending to brakes, the vehicle’s front end and the tires. Failure of any of these parts of a car can lead to dangerous and even fatal results.

Drivers may often ignore or push off maintenance when they hear a new noise coming from their car, like when the brakes are a little squeaky or the engine sounds a little funny. State inspections ensure we are keeping everyone out on the road safe by catching these seemingly “minor” issues that car owners may not typically attend to or even notice.