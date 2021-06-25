Jessani Collier column: Every Virginia higher education institution needs to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion

After one year and some change of seeing civilians march through streets demanding social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become the center of attention in conversations and spaces where they often were swept to the side and placed on the back burner in our minds.

Through seeing the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam pass progressive legislation after listening to their constituents’ protests, it’s time for all institutions to begin the same — but more specifically, higher education in Virginia.

The model of higher education has existed since the 1600s, when Harvard University first was built. Since then, more colleges have been birthed and followed its model — one where women were separated from higher education, and only cisgender, white able-bodied individuals were permitted to attend.

Though centuries of legislation have passed to prohibit this blatant discrimination, the remnants of systemic oppression still reside as the frameworks of the outdated models still are supporting the structure of higher education.

To break the systems of oppression that linger today, institutions must elevate their DEI efforts by moving this concept not only to their utmost priorities, but by re-examining the way DEI is implemented.