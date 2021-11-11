Jessica Trisko Darden column: Politicians are using motherhood as a weapon — against women

The continued use of this gendered category reinforces biases that see women as especially interested in traditionally feminine-gendered topics such as education and health care rather than the economy or foreign affairs. The term also erases women’s other potentially relevant identities, such as age, sexuality, educational attainment and employment status.

The term “white suburban moms” in particular omits the increasing racial, ethnic and religious diversity of Virginia’s suburbs, and it offers a homogenized view of women whose families reside in a particular area for a range of often-reinforcing reasons, such as proximity to employment, high-performing schools and public safety.

This term also reinforces the association of “momness” with whiteness. It silences the perspectives of mothers of color who share some concerns associated with this group, as well as those who favor radically different policies. The contributions and achievements of Black moms continue to be ignored by the media, as the disproportionate attention given to the predominantly white “Wall of Moms” in Portland’s Black Lives Matter protests demonstrates.

By positioning white mothers in opposition to other groups of women, the motherhood narratives prominent in Virginia election analyses do a disservice to the political agency of all women.