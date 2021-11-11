Jessica Trisko Darden column: Politicians are using motherhood as a weapon — against women

Analyses of Virginia’s general election results center on the revived swing vote of one particular category of voters: white female suburban voters, typically labeled as “moms.”
“Terry McAuliffe ignored a key rule: Don’t mess with moms,” argued S.E. Cupp on CNN.
“Suburban moms who usually meet for coffee at Starbucks — they’re now power-walking to the polls together,” Laura Ingraham said.
“It looks like McAuliffe lost those white suburban moms who marched on Washington to protest Donald Trump in 2017,” wrote Joan Walsh in The Nation.
In one telling, these “moms” are villains responsible for furthering a Trump-inspired GOP aimed at taking away a woman’s right to choose and progressive policies that would benefit all women and their families. In a contrasting narrative, mothers are heroes standing up to threats to traditional family structures and protecting their children from harmful and traumatizing experiences at school.
This focus on mothers, and in particular white mothers, ought to be reconciled with the election of Winsome Sears, the first Black woman veteran — and mother — to win the state’s second-highest office. Regardless of which party one supports, putting the outcome of Virginia’s election entirely on the shoulders of mothers serves only to reinforce the privilege and burden of motherhood in America.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when women have been expected to do it all, the tension surrounding the power of moms should come as no surprise. Mothers shouldered a disproportionate part of the pandemic’s burden as default caregivers and educators. They took an economic hit as a result.
The resurgence of moms as a political force in Virginia reflects the evolution of women’s political participation since the Civil War, when their private actions first became linked to national political and military outcomes. Abolitionists such as Caroline Dall urged women to use their status as mothers to become a moral force in politics, while Southern “rebel” women contributed to the creation of Confederate identity and culture.
Motherhood is therefore a considerable source of women’s political power, but one that can be manipulated in favor of particular political interests. For instance, feminist scholars such as Cynthia Enloe have identified the militarization of motherhood as an important source of support for U.S. military actions abroad, even as motherhood continues to constrain U.S. servicewomen’s career advancement.
Women’s elevated status as mothers can be a double-edged sword. When used disparagingly, “moms” has become shorthand for women who are overly focused on social outcomes for their own children and families rather than broader social issues such as climate change or systemic racism.
The continued use of this gendered category reinforces biases that see women as especially interested in traditionally feminine-gendered topics such as education and health care rather than the economy or foreign affairs. The term also erases women’s other potentially relevant identities, such as age, sexuality, educational attainment and employment status.
The term “white suburban moms” in particular omits the increasing racial, ethnic and religious diversity of Virginia’s suburbs, and it offers a homogenized view of women whose families reside in a particular area for a range of often-reinforcing reasons, such as proximity to employment, high-performing schools and public safety.
This term also reinforces the association of “momness” with whiteness. It silences the perspectives of mothers of color who share some concerns associated with this group, as well as those who favor radically different policies. The contributions and achievements of Black moms continue to be ignored by the media, as the disproportionate attention given to the predominantly white “Wall of Moms” in Portland’s Black Lives Matter protests demonstrates.
By positioning white mothers in opposition to other groups of women, the motherhood narratives prominent in Virginia election analyses do a disservice to the political agency of all women.
Jessica Trisko Darden, Ph.D., is a faculty affiliate at William & Mary’s Global Research Institute and an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she teaches courses on women in global politics. She is the co-author of “Women as War Criminals: Gender, Agency, and Justice” and “Insurgent Women: Female Combatants in Civil Wars.” Contact her at: triskodardj@vcu.edu