Jillian Horton column: A chilling pandemic message for all of us from 'The Twilight Zone'

By Jillian Horton

How many times in the past 12 months have you said to someone that you felt like you were living in “The Twilight Zone”? While you might have been talking about your general sense of disbelief, I’ve been referring to a specific episode — one that sums up pandemic vs. humanity in a nutshell.

“Button, Button” was the last episode of “The Twilight Zone” I could stomach as a kid because it was creepy as heck. The plot is simple: A young, impoverished couple receive a box containing a button.

A mysterious stranger arrives and explains that if they press the button, they will receive a significant cash windfall. But there’s a catch — as a consequence of pushing the button, someone they don’t know will die.

The husband and wife struggle with this dilemma, until the wife, portrayed by Mare Winningham, finally cracks and presses the button. When the stranger returns with the promised briefcase full of money, he retrieves the button and tells the wife he will be reprogramming it and presenting it to ... someone she doesn’t know.

And that’s when it dawns on her: The next time someone pushes that button, she’s the one who’s going to die.