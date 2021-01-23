Jim Holland and Chris Winslow column: State continues to shun local governments' needs

By Jim Holland and Chris Winslow

As state officials issue directives regarding eligibility and supplies for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Virginia localities remain stymied by state bureaucracy. The front lines of local government are where the citizens first reach out and first are heard. Their cries to us are unparalleled to anything we’ve experienced.

We deeply are empathetic, yet we have been rendered helpless. We want to help but are denied a seat at the table. We feel we are unfairly treated by the commonwealth and have to follow its orders but on this issue, we have run out of patience and tolerance. This is beyond frustrating because our citizens deserve better.

For months, the world has heard promises of a coming vaccine whose rollout would quicken a return to lives once lived. Footage of the first delivery trucks leaving the dock gave hope and sparked a light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.

Virginia has far too many doses still not administered and that’s not the fault of the federal government. Further, pursuant to the “use it or lose it” federal rules, Virginia will not receive more doses until this stockpile has been administered.