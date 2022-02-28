Jim LeMunyon column: Virginia's income tax needs to adjust for inflation

Virginia’s continuing revenue windfalls, most recently another $1.25 billion for the fiscal year ending in June 2022, have some legislators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling for tax cuts in addition to the tax relief provided by bills already moving through the legislature. But what kind of tax cuts?

It’s time for elected officials to address a long ignored and somewhat arcane problem with Virginia’s income tax: It doesn’t adjust for inflation. Even when it was running at modest rates in recent years, inflation was increasing taxes on Virginians every year, without a vote of the legislature. With inflation now galloping at 7% annually, the problem is much more serious and it helps drive the state’s revenue windfalls.

In Virginia, a worker’s pay increase — in the form of a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to cover for inflation — will increase that worker’s income tax, resulting in less after-tax purchasing power. Moreover, the particulars of Virginia’s income tax rates, standard deduction and personal exemption mean the impact of inflation falls disproportionately hard on the lowest income taxpayers.

The amount of the standard deduction and personal exemption determine whether the lowest income workers pay any tax at all. And Virginia’s top income tax rate, which kicks in at a ridiculously low $17,000 of taxable income, hasn’t been adjusted since 1990.

Without an inflation adjustment, inflation will raise the state’s income taxes by $465 million during the next six years. Virginia legislators have been allowing inflation to do the tax increase dirty work for them for decades. But since there is no vote, the tax hikes caused by inflation year after year don’t make the news and largely go unnoticed by voters.

The $465 million tax increase that is coming due to inflation was made clear by the Department of Taxation in January when it “scored” House Bill 289, a piece of legislation introduced by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County. This tax indexing bill would require certain inflation adjustments in Virginia’s tax code, including tweaks of tax rates, and the personal exemption for the blind and seniors. Unfortunately, the bill didn’t make it out of subcommittee.

Outside of Virginia, tax indexing is not a novel idea. Of 42 states that impose an income tax, the majority provide an adjustment for inflation in the form of tax indexing, according to the Tax Foundation.

At the federal level, a bipartisan majority in Congress enacted tax indexing more than 40 years ago so the federal income tax would automatically adjust each year for inflation. This means a worker’s COLA aimed at keeping pace with inflation doesn’t trigger a federal income tax increase.

It’s easy to overlook how indexing works, as most people have a professional prepare their tax return, or use tax software. However, a close look at recent federal Form 1040s shows that, for example, the $24,000 federal standard deduction available for joint returns in 2018 was increased in annual increments to $25,100 for 2021 tax returns.

The federal tax brackets adjust in a similar way. For example, the 22% tax bracket that kicked in at $77,401 in 2018 now applies at $81,051. Other federal tax provisions are adjusted similarly.

How does this happen? By indexing the federal tax code, Congress directed the IRS to make these and other tax changes automatically each year to compensate for the effects of inflation. It’s time for Virginia to adopt tax indexing as well.