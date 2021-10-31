Jim Ukrop column: Rejecting casino can maintain RVA's momentum

In terms of local economics, studies regularly show that surrounding property values plummet, nearby businesses see less foot traffic and hotel rooms are frequently unused. The list goes on, even if the smiling faces in the slick-looking advertisements tell another story.

To this point, Richmonders have been lucky to avoid the crosshairs of casino developers for so long, and it’s understandable that some would be inclined to support the referendum based on their public relations efforts.

As one example, Richmond’s casino developers have promised up to $500,000 to local nonprofits over the next five years. While that’s a commendable gesture, these numbers are all based on projections, not realities. There is no guarantee any of these dollars will actually get to the organizations they are touting if the money isn’t in the bank.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., recently said that he voted no on the referendum because “there are better ways to enhance economic development in Richmond.” I couldn’t agree more.

To start, our city should focus more on deeper investments in the momentum we already have, rather than handshake assurances of revenue that may never come to fruition.