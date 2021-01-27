Jim Wright column: We must make our nursing homes safer

The toll is staggering: more than 2,900 residents and staff dead from COVID-19 in Virginia’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate care settings. As a physician who has weathered multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, I personally am acquainted with far too many of these deaths.
I have sat at the bedside of patients as they have gasped their last breath with nothing to offer except morphine and a hand to hold. I have wept with families at death beds. I have seen the bravery of nurses and aides who have worked shift after shift, some of them still recovering from COVID-19 themselves, not to earn a paycheck, but because they believe in the sanctity of what we are doing and the dignity of the elders for whom we do it.
And I wonder — what will Virginia do, when this is over, to honor those more than 2,900 lives and those who will follow them?
Virginia nursing homes have been an incredibly deadly place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite representing fewer than 4% of our population, 41% of COVID-19 deaths occurred there. We must make nursing homes safer and prepare for the next pandemic.
There are many excellent ideas about how to fix our nation’s long-term care dilemma and protect our elders in a post-COVID-19 world (read the August 2020 report, “Strengthening Nursing Home Policy for the Postpandemic World” from The Commonwealth Fund). Some of these will take years or even decades to implement.
Our elders cannot afford to wait this long. To protect our elders now, I have partnered with state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, and Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, to ask the General Assembly to give us two things: better staffing and the funds with which to pay them a living wage.
Virginia is one of a minority of states that has no requirement for minimum staffing levels in nursing homes. As a result, facilities can have one certified nursing assistant (CNA) for eight patients, or one for 20 patients.
Studies long have linked better staffing to improved quality of care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, research also showed how adequate staffing resulted in decreases in the number and spread of cases. As any resident can tell you, one of the biggest frustrations of being in a nursing home is waiting for someone to answer the call bell. During the pandemic, staff shortages have become more than a frustration — they are a death sentence.
To better staff our nursing homes, though, we need funding. It is shocking how we underfund eldercare in the commonwealth. As of 2019, the annual cost in the United States for an elder in long-term care was $90,000 for a shared room, according to Genworth Financial.
Virginia Medicaid pays nursing homes approximately $70,000 per year, or $20,000 less than the average cost. This chronic underfunding translates into overcrowding, understaffing, poor quality and an absolutely ideal environment for a virus to quickly spread. Studies have shown that those nursing homes that exist on public funds (Medicaid) consistently have a poorer ability to control the spread of infection.
What will we do to honor our COVID-19 dead? They need more than a monument. They need us to step up to our responsibilities. Our legislature has the opportunity to improve Medicaid reimbursement for long-term care and to finally (after more than 10 years of rejecting legislation) institute minimum staffing requirements at all nursing homes.
If you have lost someone to COVID-19, or know someone who has, or if you agree that our elders deserve our respect, we ask that you join us safeguarding our elders by calling your lawmakers and asking them to support the following: Kiggans’ Senate Bill 1149, requiring minimum staffing ratios for CNAs and LPNs and the presence of a registered nurse on site 24 hours a day, and Watts’ House Bill 2156, which also requires minimum staffing ratios in nursing homes.
Tell them you support Medicaid reimbursement reform, as detailed in the General Assembly’s proposed house budget to close the shortfall in funding for long-term care in Virginia and to make sure that increased staffing requirements are met with an increase in funding.
Some will say that we cannot afford staffing requirements, or the increased funds needed to support them. Those people fail to recognize that our elders are one of Virginia’s most valuable resources. How can we afford to lose any more?
Dr. Jim Wright is founder of Homecoming, a group dedicated to bringing the nation’s first memory village to the Richmond area and medical director of Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Richmond. Contact him at: jim.wright@homecomingrva.org