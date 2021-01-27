Jim Wright column: We must make our nursing homes safer

The toll is staggering: more than 2,900 residents and staff dead from COVID-19 in Virginia’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate care settings. As a physician who has weathered multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, I personally am acquainted with far too many of these deaths.

I have sat at the bedside of patients as they have gasped their last breath with nothing to offer except morphine and a hand to hold. I have wept with families at death beds. I have seen the bravery of nurses and aides who have worked shift after shift, some of them still recovering from COVID-19 themselves, not to earn a paycheck, but because they believe in the sanctity of what we are doing and the dignity of the elders for whom we do it.

And I wonder — what will Virginia do, when this is over, to honor those more than 2,900 lives and those who will follow them?

Virginia nursing homes have been an incredibly deadly place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite representing fewer than 4% of our population, 41% of COVID-19 deaths occurred there. We must make nursing homes safer and prepare for the next pandemic.