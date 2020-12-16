Joan Schiller, Christine D. Berg, Brian Lestini and Steven Averbuch column: Tackle climate change like we tackle cancer

By Joan Schiller, Christine D. Berg, Brian Lestini and Steven Averbuch
As oncologists who have devoted our careers to cancer patients and research, who live and work in the mid-Atlantic region, we are speaking out now to draw more attention to the rapid and profound action required to address the adverse health effects from air and water pollution, environmental degradation, and climate change -induced events such as hurricanes, wildfires and flooding.
Since the War on Cancer was initiated in 1971, the focused, collective work of the cancer community to lower the cancer burden has resulted in unprecedented reductions in cancer mortality. We need to have similar resolve — individually and collectively — to tackle the increasing threat from climate catastrophes and environmental degradation on our health.
The transportation sector now accounts for approximately 40% of harmful emissions in the Northeast region. In Virginia, it is responsible for roughly half of the state’s total carbon footprint. The biggest emission culprits include particulate matter small enough to get into and damage our lungs, as well as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides. They all have immediate deleterious effects such as worsening of asthma, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and might have long-term effects, such as lung cancer.
Addressing leading sources of air pollution, such as tailpipe emissions, will have immediate beneficial health effects. With dedicated work, these benefits can be most pronounced in underserved and overburdened communities, where the health impacts of tailpipe emissions and other local pollutants are most severe.
For the harmful effects from transportation emissions, we need a multipronged, coordinated, focused and aggressive approach similar to the one we take to fighting cancer. One step is to make behavioral changes: Walk and bicycle more, take more public transit.
If you need to replace your vehicle at the end of its useful life, buy an electric vehicle — which are increasing in range and decreasing in price. The American Lung Association estimated that a full transition to electric vehicles would decrease greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 90% by 2050, while simultaneously reducing dangerous local copollutants.
But 2050 is 30 years away. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states we have nine years remaining to drastically curtail our emissions to stave off the worst of the climate catastrophes.
The IPCC estimated in 2018 that we will need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. Therefore, we also need to encourage our legislatures and governors to move more rapidly. Promising recent developments include bills for school bus electrification and statewide vehicular charging stations.
A highly encouraging regional concept, the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), currently is under consideration. The TCI is modeled after the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multistate program in the Northeast recently joined by Virginia, which successfully has harnessed the power of the market to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector.
Twelve states and the District of Columbia have drafted a TCI Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin a similar market-based approach of “cap and invest” for the transportation sector. This would be a regional carbon dioxide emissions cap that would decline over time to reduce emissions from on-road diesel and finished motor gasoline.
Proceeds from the program would be used to make the transportation sector safer, more convenient and healthier; making public transit more widely available; investing in biking and walking infrastructure; expanding use of electric vehicles; building out telecommuting capabilities and more — while decreasing air pollution.
A recent study, conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that estimated four scenarios of “cap and invest” to assess costs and health benefits, found that for all scenarios, benefits outweighed costs.
But while “cap and invest” is a necessary foundation for reducing emissions within the region, it is insufficient to fully address air pollution from the transportation sector. Nor can it alone eliminate the health disparities that underserved and overburdened communities continue to face, and more must be done in this regard.
We must continue to move forward with programs such as TCI to ensure the air continues to improve and dangerous emissions are brought under control. As with addressing the cancer problem, prompt and aggressive action can make our planet more livable for us and for subsequent generations.
The Transportation and Climate Initiative Memorandum of Understanding will move us in the right direction in reducing emissions and providing critical funding to improve Virginia’s transportation infrastructure. We urge Gov. Ralph Northam to sign and join our regional neighbors for a healthier future.
Joan Schiller, M.D., of Vienna is an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Contact her at: joanhschiller@gmail.com
Christine D. Berg, M.D., of Bethesda, Md., is a special volunteer in the division of cancer epidemiology and genetics at the National Cancer Institute. Contact her at: drchrisberg@outlook.com
Brian Lestini, M.D., of Moorestown, N.J., is a pediatric oncologist and pharmaceutical research and development executive. Contact him at: brianlestini@yahoo.com
Steven Averbuch, M.D., of Princeton, N.J., is a medical oncologist and retired pharmaceutical research and development executive. Contact him at: sdaverbuch@hotmail.com