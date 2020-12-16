Joan Schiller, Christine D. Berg, Brian Lestini and Steven Averbuch column: Tackle climate change like we tackle cancer

The Transportation and Climate Initiative Memorandum of Understanding will move us in the right direction in reducing emissions and providing critical funding to improve Virginia’s transportation infrastructure. We urge Gov. Ralph Northam to sign and join our regional neighbors for a healthier future.

Joan Schiller, M.D., of Vienna is an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Contact her at: joanhschiller@gmail.com

Christine D. Berg, M.D., of Bethesda, Md., is a special volunteer in the division of cancer epidemiology and genetics at the National Cancer Institute. Contact her at: drchrisberg@outlook.com

Brian Lestini, M.D., of Moorestown, N.J., is a pediatric oncologist and pharmaceutical research and development executive. Contact him at: brianlestini@yahoo.com

Steven Averbuch, M.D., of Princeton, N.J., is a medical oncologist and retired pharmaceutical research and development executive. Contact him at: sdaverbuch@hotmail.com