Joe Clement and Matt Miles column: Not good enough for our kids

The debacle goes far beyond what was predictable to people who actually work with kids: children having tantrums from frustration and screen overexposure; kids of all ages logging into class and then going back to sleep; a tidal wave of exasperation with devices and apps; kids using other devices during class, playing video games and binge-watching shows and pornography during “school.” That all is bad enough, but it goes deeper.

We now have equity issues far worse than when school is in person. Many upper-income families can afford to have one parent staying home, dedicated to helping their children during the school day. Families not as fortunate have to warehouse their kids in understaffed child care centers where students often are left to fend for themselves. Imagine being 7 years old and dealing with technological glitches — alone. I am attempting to teach my classes online, so I am home during the day. On my planning periods, I go help my daughter. What I routinely see on her screen is heartbreaking — children in giant rooms, crying for one reason or another, and no one is available to help. That is tragic. Meanwhile, kids in the most economically secure homes have help right at their side. What will this lead to next year or 10 years down the road? This screen- infused school day has been exposed. This emperor has no clothes.