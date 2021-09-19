Joe Kutchera column: Reinvention and the spirit of youth for Monument Avenue

When I hear adults talk about the Confederate statues and how to reinvent Monument Avenue, it almost always is highly opinionated, with very little curiosity or creativity. I sincerely hope that the grown-ups can avoid strangling each other while discussing this reinvention. Which leads me to ask, how do our young people see our city and its central boulevard? They will be the ones to inherit it.

Picasso himself said: “All children are artists. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” On other occasions, he said “the chief enemy of creativity is ‘good’ sense,” as well as “it takes a long time to become young.”

The Confederate statues and pedestals have occupied Monument Avenue for so long that it seems strange to finally have a blank slate on which to create something new. Then who better to ask than today’s students, for whom life is but one massive blank canvas? The creative process is inherently familiar to them.

As a board member of Richmond Young Writers, our organization works to facilitate and promote the emergence of young voices through creative writing and journalism. We would welcome a place at the table with Richmond’s other youth arts organizations to facilitate the reinvention process. And in the meantime, we invite high school students to sign up for our workshop on reimagining the monuments of Richmond.