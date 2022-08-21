Joe McNamara column: Virginia is in need of — and ready for — further tax relief

Virginia has experienced generational increases in revenue over the past few years. General fund revenues, excluding transfers, have grown from $21.7 billion in fiscal year 2020 to $29.1 billion in FY 2022. This is an astonishing 34% increase over two years.

It is important to note that these revenue increases are not using an artificially low base year to skew the analysis. While the final quarter of FY 2020 (April through June) was impacted by COVID-19, the full year nonetheless was 2% higher than FY 2019 and, at the time, the highest revenue in the history of the commonwealth. Local revenues, while lagging by one year, are seeing a similar explosion — one driven by expanding real estate and personal property values, coupled with increased federal and state aid.

This increased revenue haul (or tax burden) is falling disproportionately on our business community, which we rely on for investment and job creation. Corporate tax collection doubled in two years from $1.03 billion in FY 2020 to $1.97 billion in FY 2022.

Recent federal tax changes might make this situation worse. Nonwithholding individual income tax collections rose 78%, with much of that coming from unincorporated business owners and partnerships.

The General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin cautiously appropriated the above resources and Virginians can be justifiably satisfied with the conservative biennium budget we adopted in June. We were successful in our efforts to lower Virginians’ cost of living through partial grocery tax repeal and the near-doubling of the standard deduction.

We made unprecedented increases in compensation for our teachers, sheriff’s deputies and other valued state employees. We increased our “rainy day fund” by $1 billion, and made historic investments in the Virginia Retirement System and Unemployment Trust Fund.

For the first time in many years, Virginia’s budget provides funding to materially provide for needed school construction and modernization. Finally, the adopted budget allows for almost $4 billion in revenue drop-off in the second year.

It is increasingly clear that Virginia will not experience that $4 billion revenue decline in FY 2024, and the commonwealth also is not likely to see a revenue drop in the out years as well. While the country might enter (or be in) a recession, Virginia’s budget is primarily comprised of individual income and sales taxes, which will continue to benefit from elevated price levels, a tight labor market and inflation in general. While the suppliers of our revenue — primarily Virginia citizens and businesses — might be greatly suffering the effects of inflation and lower workforce participation, the Virginia tax coffers will continue to swell.

Some might argue that swelling tax coffers is good news and an outcome of sound financial management. Many of us have heard our parents and financial advisers suggest we save for the sure-to-come rainy day.

But at what point does that advice become wrong for Virginia? I would suggest we are at that point.

Virginia’s revenue stabilization and reserve funds — our emergency piggy banks — are at the highest level in history. In fact, budget language needed to be added to allow these funds to exceed the statutory cap of 15% of general fund revenues.

Our savings are solid, we are meeting the needs of Virginia, and we have and will continue to have upward revenue adjustments and surpluses. Further tax relief is called for.

Our taxing structure is impacting our corporate competitiveness and aggravating our high cost of living. Our peer states of Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia all have implemented recent reductions in corporate or personal tax rates (Texas and Florida also have no personal income tax.) Not surprisingly, Virginia’s economic output has lagged behind those competitor states, both before and after COVID-19.

By overpreparing for the rainy day, we might be increasing the amount of rain that is sure to come.