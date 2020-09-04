Joe Slay column: Chopin's music. Our pandemic.

Chopin knew.
What he wrote nearly 200 years ago is the story of our pandemic, the fears and the sadness that grip America in 2020. His music is disguised by a title that reveals nothing of its power, “Ballade No. 1 in G Minor.” But the 21-year-old composer understood things about our own unhappiness that we’re still struggling to get at. That Ballade is the music of this pandemic.
It’s happened like this before, when our country was hurt — when Franklin D. Roosevelt died, when John F. Kennedy was murdered, in the days after 9/11. We wanted to hear something that felt right: “Adagio for Strings,” from another composer in his 20s, Samuel Barber. It was beautiful and comforting.
Frederic Chopin’s Ballade is not like that. It is, of course, beautiful. But it is too honest to be comforting.
I started listening to it in the spring, when COVID-19 had come into all of our lives. The universities had closed, and my daughter, a graduate student in piano performance, was home, and she was learning the Ballade. It’s only nine or 10 minutes long, but it is not a simple piece, and she had great respect for it. She knew that of everything he had written up to that point, Chopin had said, “I hold it dearest.” She worked hour after hour.
For me, that meant that I heard the Ballade hour after hour. I heard it from other rooms, from the yard, pulling weeds, trimming a hedge, walking in the neighborhood, always in my head. Its single notes, chords and themes were lonely and desperate. Musical phrases wove in and out of images from the news — deaths in hospitals, jobs lost, murder in the streets, fights over masks, fears about schools, boredom, confusion and isolation.
The celebrated and probably homesick young Chopin was in Vienna in 1831 on tour when he began to compose this Ballade. While away, the November Uprising had broken out in Poland, an attempt to throw off the Russian masters who had occupied the country since the 1790s. Friends and family took up arms. The rebellion was crushed and Chopin never could return to his homeland. He moved on to Paris where he finished the Ballade.
Listening to it, you feel Chopin’s sadness. It surely and specifically is created by his pain and the loss of his country, but it transcends that time and place. It is the sound of the sadness of our own country, in our own time.
The Ballade begins with a single note, a strong C — deep and sustained — that, to me, suggests something majestic and enduring. But that lasts only a few moments. Chopin abandons that confidence and a questioning sadness enters that never leaves. A theme emerges that is simple in a way, but so longing, it is irresistible. Musical scholars describe the Ballade with words like “emotional ambiguity” and “harmonic question marks.”
I can imagine Chopin envisioning his homeland during this time that was called the “Russian Darkness.” People have been shot or exiled, families separated. The country is lost. The future is without hope. What became known as “The Great Emigration” began, with activists and artists leaving the country. Chopin’s Poland was under the Russian boot well into the next century.
Chopin himself was not well, subject throughout his life to tuberculosis. He died at 39.
The 2002 movie, “The Pianist,” probably is responsible for introducing this Ballade to wider audiences. In one of its most compelling scenes, a Jew, hungry and ragged, is hiding in an abandoned building in Warsaw. A Nazi officer finds him, sees a piano and orders him to play.
The strong C sounds out, and when that first theme begins, the Nazi sits, lost in the music. It becomes more urgent, and we’re not sure if, when the piece ends, the Nazi will allow the Jew to live.
Poland in 1830 and in World War II is not America in 2020, but there is sadness enough here, now.
As September begins, 185,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. So much of the beating heart of the country has been stilled. It is hard to see a friend, have a drink, hug a loved one. People are afraid.
I read in an interview earlier this summer that the pandemic has “laid bare the fault lines” in our society. We are seeing raw realities about race and power, and about who is being hurt most.
We’re seeing the brutish and cold side of many of our fellow Americans. Truths are being revealed. Wounds are open and not being treated. We are nowhere near the end of this. Like the Poles in the 1830s, we are entering our own darkness.
And there is this about “fault lines.” They begin deep in the earth, from unimaginable levels of instability and chaos and heat and violence that we cannot control.
The Ballade gives us what seems to be a strong ending, just as the opening was strong. But by then, too much has been revealed, like the fault lines have done.
Chopin has been honest with us: “I’ve lost my country. Will you lose yours?”
“Pay attention to this Ballade,” he says. “Listen. Think.
“But don’t be comforted.”
Joe Slay is a writer and communications consultant in Richmond. Contact him at: joe@slaycomms.com