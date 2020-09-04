Joe Slay column: Chopin's music. Our pandemic.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chopin knew.

What he wrote nearly 200 years ago is the story of our pandemic, the fears and the sadness that grip America in 2020. His music is disguised by a title that reveals nothing of its power, “Ballade No. 1 in G Minor.” But the 21-year-old composer understood things about our own unhappiness that we’re still struggling to get at. That Ballade is the music of this pandemic.

It’s happened like this before, when our country was hurt — when Franklin D. Roosevelt died, when John F. Kennedy was murdered, in the days after 9/11. We wanted to hear something that felt right: “Adagio for Strings,” from another composer in his 20s, Samuel Barber. It was beautiful and comforting.

Frederic Chopin’s Ballade is not like that. It is, of course, beautiful. But it is too honest to be comforting.

I started listening to it in the spring, when COVID-19 had come into all of our lives. The universities had closed, and my daughter, a graduate student in piano performance, was home, and she was learning the Ballade. It’s only nine or 10 minutes long, but it is not a simple piece, and she had great respect for it. She knew that of everything he had written up to that point, Chopin had said, “I hold it dearest.” She worked hour after hour.